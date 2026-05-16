Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched Ode to a Camel, an exquisite new photography book, during a ceremony held at Dubai Mall on May 16, 2026. The book was launched in the presence of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the children of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah. The event was also attended by a distinguished gathering of intellectuals, artists, cultural figures, and enthusiasts of literature, visual arts, and authentic heritage. The publication stands as a unique artistic and literary work, bringing together fine art photography and poetry in a creative experience. It celebrates both the beauty of nature and the symbolic significance of the camel in local culture. Ode to a Camel is published by Assouline, one of the world’s leading publishers of luxury art and cultural books. The work presents a comprehensive visual and literary narrative inspired by Emirati and Arab identity and its enduring values. The book features a collection of professional photographs by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, portraying the details of desert life and the beauty of the local environment, accompanied by poetic and literary texts that reflect the profound relationship between the Emirati people and their cultural heritage. The publication serves as an exceptional visual and cultural document of the relationship between people and camels, which are regarded as one of the deepest symbols of identity and heritage in the United Arab Emirates. Through H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s artistic and humanistic perspective, the book presents camels not merely as elements of the desert landscape but as living embodiments of memory, emotion, and Emirati culture, reintroducing them to the world as creatures that carry a living history of resilience, beauty, and loyalty. The book takes readers on an artistic and human journey spanning several years, during which the author documented intricate details of camels’ lives, personalities, behaviours, and relationships with people and the environment. It also explores the history of Arabian camels, their local breeds, and their role in the lives of ancestors as companions in travel, sources of sustenance, and pillars of endurance in the desert. In addition, the publication highlights expressions and practices associated with camels in Emirati culture, offering visual and personal reflections that reveal the aesthetic and emotional dimensions of these majestic creatures. This work represents a valuable addition to the local cultural landscape by preserving an important aspect of the UAE’s intangible heritage through a contemporary approach that combines art, documentation, and knowledge. It also opens a global window onto the historical and emotional bond shared between the peoples of the region and camels over thousands of years. Beyond local documentation, the book compares the presence of camels in the UAE with their relationship to other cultures through photographs and experiences captured in different parts of the world, transforming the publication into a visual and cultural dialogue between humanity, nature, and heritage, while reinforcing the presence of Emirati culture on the international artistic and cultural stage. The publication also carries a significant humanitarian dimension, as proceeds from book sales will be dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives and projects, reflecting H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s commitment to humanitarian and community causes, and to strengthening the role of culture and the arts in serving social and developmental issues. The launch ceremony received wide praise from attendees, who commended the book’s artistic and literary quality, as well as its creative fusion of imagery and text in a format that reflects the richness and authenticity of Arab culture. The event was attended by a number of cultural and media personalities, as well as art enthusiasts, who expressed admiration for the work and its contemporary interpretation of local heritage. For his part, Antonio Saba, Fine Art Photographer and Creative Mentor, expressed his deep honour at being chosen by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to accompany her during part of her photographic journey. He explained that his role was limited to offering a few tools and directions, while the transformation of those ideas into the extraordinary visual and emotional language of Ode to a Camel was entirely the result of H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s exceptional talent, refined artistic sensibility, and creative vision. He added that witnessing the project come to life had been a deeply meaningful and inspiring experience, noting H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s generous words of gratitude. A number of art and culture enthusiasts who attended the launch also emphasised that the publication represents a valuable addition to the Emirati and Arab artistic library, given its innovative use of photography and poetry to highlight elements of national identity through a modern approach aligned with global cultural movements. The publication also reflects H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s continued support for the cultural and artistic scene, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for creativity and the arts. Ode to a Camel is expected to attract wide interest from readers and admirers of visual arts and Arabic literature around the world, as a distinguished work documenting an important aspect of Emirati heritage through a contemporary artistic vision that balances authenticity and innovation, while opening new horizons for dialogue between local culture and the global art scene.