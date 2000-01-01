Dubai Chambers Discusses Infrastructure Investment With Minister Of Public Works Of The Republic Of Montenegro (18 May 2026)

Dubai Chambers welcomed a high-level delegation headed by H.E. Majda AdÅ¾ović, Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Montenegro, to its headquarters for a meeting focused on enhancing investment relations between Dubai and Montenegro. The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and creating new partnership opportunities that support the business communities in both markets. The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, who noted the importance of deepening economic engagement, exploring opportunities for cooperation in Montenegro’s infrastructure sector, and supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the Montenegrin market. His Excellency reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ commitment to supporting companies from the Republic of Montenegro and enabling them to benefit from Dubai’s competitive advantages,including its advanced infrastructure and attractive investment environment,as they expand into regional and global markets. H.E. Lootah added: “We are continuing to strengthen channels of communication between the business communities in Dubai and the Republic of Montenegro, while working to unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic partnerships that support investment in the infrastructure sector, an area in which Dubai has extensive expertise.” The discussions explored ways to enhance mutual investment flows, develop partnerships between companies in Dubai and Montenegro, and capitalise on investment opportunities available across regional and global markets. The two parties highlighted the importance of building on the growing momentum in economic relations between Dubai and the Republic of Montenegro to drive further investment growth. They also discussed the need to strengthen ongoing communication between the business communities in both markets and explore new avenues for cooperation that support innovation, sustainability, and long-term business growth amid global economic shifts. The meeting forms part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen international economic partnerships and expand cooperation with promising global markets in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to consolidate the emirate’s position among the world’s top three economic cities.