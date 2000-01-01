Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), launched the Museum of Digital Art (MODA), a landmark addition to Dubai’s cultural landscape and the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies. Located within the DIFC Zabeel District expansion project, the museum represents a significant step in strengthening Dubai’s evolving museum sector and advancing its wider creative and cultural ecosystem. Her Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Her Highness said: “The Museum of Digital Art reflects Dubai’s long-term vision of culture as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge, and human connection. As the first institution of its kind in the region, it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s cultural ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to shaping a future where creativity and technology converge to expand the boundaries of artistic expression. The emirate’s cultural journey has been defined by openness, ambition, and a belief in the transformative power of ideas, and today, we continue to build on that legacy by creating institutions and platforms that empower artists, nurture emerging talent, and create new pathways for cultural participation and exchange. In an increasingly digital world, museums must not only preserve heritage but also reimagine how culture is accessed and shared across generations and geographies.” “Through projects like the Museum of Digital Art, we are contributing to a cultural landscape that is future-focused, globally connected, and grounded in creativity, knowledge exchange, and opportunity,” Her Highness concluded. The announcement coincides with the 20th edition of Art Dubai, reflecting the continued growth and maturity of Dubai’s arts scene and the emirate’s broader commitment to strengthening its position as a global centre for culture and creativity. Over the past two decades, Art Dubai has played an important role in shaping the region’s cultural landscape, creating new opportunities for artists, galleries, institutions, and creative communities across the UAE and beyond. Spanning five floors, the museum will serve as a future-focused cultural institution that brings together art, technology, and innovation through immersive exhibitions, interactive experiences, educational programmes, and research initiatives. DIFC will lead the museum's development, while Dubai Culture will oversee its operations and strategic cultural direction, ensuring alignment with Dubai’s long-term cultural ambitions and creative economy priorities. His Excellency Essa Kazim said: “For more than two decades, DIFC has played an important role in shaping Dubai’s standing as a global centre for art and culture, creating a platform where creativity, commerce, and community intersect. The Museum of Digital Art represents a natural evolution of DIFC’s art legacy and reflects our commitment to advancing Dubai’s cultural ambitions through innovation and future‑focused, globally relevant experiences.” Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, MODA aims to create a dynamic environment for artists, researchers, and emerging talent from across the local and international digital arts sector. The landmark museum will feature permanent and temporary exhibitions, immersive experiences, educational spaces, and interactive platforms designed to encourage experimentation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary exchange. Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Museum of Digital Art reflects Dubai’s ability to anticipate shifts in the cultural sector and adopt new models that shape how art is made and experienced. She said: “The museum is an interactive space where creativity meets advanced technology, fostering innovation among artists and giving them the room to develop ideas and strengthen their place in the cultural landscape. At Dubai Culture, we remain committed to building an ecosystem that keeps pace with the transformations taking place around the world by investing in projects that bring culture and technology closer together, support the growth of the cultural and creative industries, and open research platforms for cross-border dialogue. We are also focused on creating spaces that inspire future generations and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.” The Museum of Digital Art is an integral part of DIFC's new, long-term arts strategy that will shape the city’s cultural evolution over the next 20 years and introduce a clear, unified vision for the Centre’s cultural programming. Aligned with Dubai Culture's vision, DIFC’s arts strategy positions the Centre as a leading cultural district and reflects its transformation from an established platform to a fully integrated ecosystem. This integrated approach will unite DIFC’s flagship programmes, including the popular Sculpture Park, Art Nights, and Satellite Gallery, into a single, year-round calendar of cultural activity. Together, this creates a cohesive and recognisable identity for DIFC’s cultural initiatives and guides all future commissions, exhibitions and events. His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Chairman of Art Dubai, commented: "DIFC’s new arts strategy builds upon our long-established credentials as Dubai’s home for art and culture. This launches a new cultural chapter for us, with the Museum of Digital Art serving as a key cultural anchor within the district’s mixed-use expansion, DIFC Zabeel District. We are thrilled to further strengthen DIFC’s position as a global destination where finance, culture, and lifestyle intertwine.” DIFC’s arts strategy also places strong emphasis on education, supporting the development of future creative talent through dedicated programmes. The museum will offer a series of unique experiences that highlight the region’s legacy of innovation and knowledge, alongside pioneering models that go beyond the traditional concept of art by developing a ‘digital twin’ that enables global access and interaction. It will also place special emphasis on developing the skills of future generations by providing dedicated educational spaces that enhance their capabilities, in alignment with Dubai Culture’s responsibilities and sectoral priorities to support cultural and creative industries and strengthen Dubai’s leadership as a global hub for the creative economy. MODA will also support Dubai’s strategic objectives under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy by strengthening the role of cultural and creative industries within the emirate’s economy. Upon opening, the museum will contribute to the continued growth and diversification of Dubai’s museum sector through a new model that brings together art, technology, and immersive cultural experiences. It will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading destination for cultural tourism, innovation, and creative investment.