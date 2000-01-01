The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) participated in the 79th Cannes Film Festival being held from 12 to 23 May, 2026, in Cannes, France, as part of broader efforts to deepen engagement with the international film industry and strengthen the emirate’s position within the worldwide production landscape. The participation reflects the Commission’s continued focus on building long-term relationships with international studios, producers, and industry stakeholders, while spotlighting Dubai’s growing production capabilities, infrastructure, talent and creative ecosystem. A DFGC delegation led by Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, met with a range of global studios, producers, and industry stakeholders during the festival to explore opportunities for collaboration, creative exchange, and future partnerships and showcase the scale and diversity of Dubai’s production expertise. Dubai’s participation in Cannes comes as the emirate continues to advance a broader vision for the development of its film industry through enhanced coordination, infrastructure development, talent initiatives, and international outreach. His Excellency Hesham Sultan Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Dubai’s participation in Cannes reflects the next phase of our engagement with the international film industry and our long-term vision to establish the emirate as a leading global hub for film production.” “Cannes is one of the global film industry’s most important spaces for dialogue, partnership-building, and creative exchange. For Dubai, it represents an opportunity to strengthen relationships, explore meaningful partnerships, promote the UAEfilm industry and continue positioning the emirate as a place where international productions can develop ambitious projects, access world-class production infrastructure, and leverage a dynamic network of production expertise. As the global industry continues to evolve, we are focused on advancing long-term sector growth, supporting emerging talent, and creating an environment that enables both creative and commercial opportunities to flourish.” Samr Almarzooqi, Film Commissioner at Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Dubai’s participation in this year’s Cannes festival signifies the increasing attention it is attracting from across the international filmmaking community. “The festival provides a strategic platform to present Dubai’s value proposition to the global film industry, from its expanding ecosystem, infrastructure and collaborative environment to the pace at which new ideas, talent, and partnerships are emerging. It also offers an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about where global filmmaking is heading and the role hubs like Dubai can play within that future. We look forward to building on these engagements in ways that support sustained industry development and further enhance Dubai’s position within the international film landscape.” Over recent years, Dubai has grown in profile as a production centre, offering filmmakers access to world-class infrastructure, global connectivity, state-of-the-art production services, efficient permitting processes, rapid approvals, and strong government support.The emirate also offers diverse filming locations ranging from modern skylines and historic districts to beaches, deserts, and mountains. The emirate serves as an operational base for many productions working across the Middle East, offering efficient access to crews, equipment suppliers, studios, logistics networks, and production support services. Streamlined permitting and faster production processes are supported through strong cross-government coordination. The Commission continues to explore additional incentives to further strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness for larger international productionsin collaboration with local and global partners. Recent international productions serviced in Dubai include Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan and Netflix’s Korean drama Genie, Make a Wish, reflecting the city’s growing ability to support high-profile studio and streaming productions across multiple genres and markets. The Cannes participation aligns with the broader mandate of the Dubai Films and Games Commission to support the long-term development of Dubai’s film and gaming sectors through industry partnerships, ecosystem development, regulatory advancement, and international partnerships.Established under the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Films and Games Commission serves as the primary regulatory and development entity for Dubai’s film and gaming industries.