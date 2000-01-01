Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), hosted a majlis at the Dubai Future Foundation that brought together academic ventures and industry leaders from key public and private sector entities participating in the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ programme. The gathering reflected the programme’s continued growth and supported the advancement of several projects into active pilot and commercialisation stages in Dubai. The ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ programme was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed. The programme supports academic founders through funding, business expertise, dedicated team support, and closely managed industry collaborations designed to help translate scientific research into practical, industry-aligned solutions. It is supported by strategic partners, including the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, alongside founding partner Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “The ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ programme reflects Dubai’s belief that innovation becomes most meaningful when it improves people’s lives and contributes to solving shared global challenges. Over the past years, we have worked to create an environment where researchers, innovators, institutions, and partners can come together to transform ambitious ideas into applied solutions with tangible impact. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global platform for innovation, research, and future industries by enabling partnerships that encourage experimentation, accelerate progress, and support solutions capable of creating lasting positive impact.” The majlis was attended by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); His ExcellencyEng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Mathew Tribe, SVP & Global Market Lead, Buildings and Places at AtkinsRéalis; Dr. Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Silal’s Innovation Oasis; and representatives from leading private sector and strategic investment entities. During the meeting, theyreviewed ongoing collaborations, explored future opportunities, and highlighted outcomes emerging from the programme’s ecosystem. Her Highness also met with a cohort of prospective ventures and innovators visiting Dubai from leading global institutions, including Harvard University, Royal College of Art, TechnischeUniversität Darmstadt, and UniversitiTeknologiPETRONAS. The meeting provided an opportunity to learn more about the ventures’ technologies, ambitions, and long-term goals, while reinforcing Dubai’s growing position as a global destination where talent, research, and innovation can connect with industry, infrastructure, and opportunities for real-world implementation. During the event, Her Highness also witnessed the signing of a number of strategic memoranda of understanding with AtkinsRéalis focused on sustainable infrastructure and the future of the built environment, and with Silal focused on food systems and agricultural technologies. The event also highlighted collaboration with the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Programme to support research advancement and commercialisation pathways for emerging technologies.The partnerships reflect the programme’s increasingly sector-focused approach and its direct contribution to national and global future resilience priorities. The majlis reaffirmed the programme’s role as a global catalyst for advancing world-class academic innovation in Dubai. The progress achieved by the initial cohorts, reflected in projects such as Oxara, Virufy, and P-Vita across sustainable construction, AI-powered diagnostics, and food security, highlights the programme’s success in creating tangible economic value for innovators and industry partners alike.