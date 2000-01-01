In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (12) of 2026 concerning the Community Development Authority in Dubai. The Law states that the Authority’s objectives include the regulation and development of Dubai’s social sector to enhance sustainable community development and improve social services. It also aims to organise service delivery, ensure protection and integration of vulnerable groups, and promote the social and financial empowerment of citizens. In addition, the Law seeks to strengthen social cohesion and encourage community participation and social responsibility. The Law defines the Authority’s role in regulating and developing the social sector in Dubai. Its responsibilities include setting social policies and strategies, proposing relevant legislation, and overseeing licensing and regulation of social organisations and professionals. It also covers organising volunteer work, ensuring access to social services, supporting the protection and empowerment of vulnerable groups of citizens and their families, and developing an integrated system for the protection of vulnerable groups, especially children and people of determination. In addition, the Authority develops integrated protection systems, strengthens family and social cohesion, establishes community centres, and builds partnerships to improve social services. Care of Minors and Persons with Limited Capacity The Law also governs the care of minors, persons without legal capacity, and persons with limited legal capacity. The Community Development Authority is responsible for providing social services to them, based on decisions issued by judicial or competent authorities. Its role includes monitoring their living conditions, ensuring their welfare and access to social, health, educational, and recreational needs, and securing appropriate protection and care, including family or institutional care. It also represents them before relevant entities, safeguards them from unlawful practices, and places those under its care in approved social or healthcare facilities when required. Low-income individuals The Law governs matters concerning low-income individuals. The Community Development Authority, in accordance with criteria approved by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai through a resolution issued for that purpose, is responsible for defining and classifying low-income individuals for the purposes of implementing the provisions of theLaw. It also conducts periodic reviews of the criteria used to define low-income individuals in light of economic and social indicators and submits appropriate recommendations to The Executive Council of Dubai for approval. Social Observatory The Law establishes a Social Observatory within the Authority’s organisational structure, in cooperation with relevant entities, to study social phenomena in the emirate, collect and analyse related data, and anticipate trends to enable early intervention. It focuses on identifying causes, assessing impact, and addressing negative phenomena to mitigate their effects on society. The Observatory also develops a comprehensive social database covering all segments of society, particularly vulnerable groups. Relevant entities are required to provide the data and information needed to support its functions and objectives. Unified System The Law also establishes a unified system to manage social and humanitarian cases requiring social services across the Emirate, in coordination with relevant entities, to ensure integrated and comprehensive support. The Authority uses the system to assess and follow up on such cases and coordinate service delivery to ensure access to essentialservices and social empowerment. It also requires local government entities and service providers to use the system, establish the electronic links necessary for its operation, and provide all necessary data and information to enable its establishment and managementin accordance with the Authority’s standards. Community Development Fund The Law establishes a “Community Development Fund” within the Authority, with revenues allocated to provide financial support to eligible groups and to fund social projects and services in the emirate. The Fund aims to support social development in Dubai, strengthen social cohesion and stability, and provide protection and care for the most vulnerable groups through cash and non-cash assistance, including emergency aid during disasters, crises, and other exceptional circumstances. It also supports vocational training programmes for unemployed individuals to help prepare them for the labour market, improves quality of life and living standards for beneficiaries, and enhances their role in society. In addition, it promotes partnerships with the private sector and encourages companies, institutions, and individuals to contribute to funding community development programmes. The Law replaces Law No. (8) of 2015 concerning the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and repeals Law No. (15) of 2020 regarding the transfer of certain responsibilities of the Endowments and Minors’ Affairs Foundation to the Community Development Authority in Dubai. Existing decisions and regulations issued under Law No. (8) of 2015 shall remain in force to the extent that they do not conflict with the new Law, until replaced by new decisions and regulations. Any provisions or legislation that conflict with the Law stand annulled. The Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.