Dubai Investments PJSC Renews Liquidity Provision Agreement With xCube #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Dubai Investments PJSC Renews Liquidity Provision Agreement With xCube
(12 June 2026)

  

Dubai Investments has renewed its agreement with xCube LLC for a further one-year term, under which xCube will continue to act as Liquidity Provider for Dubai Investments’ listed shares.

As Liquidity Provider, xCube will continue to provide continuous two-way quotes during trading hours, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and market rules. This is intended to support the orderly trading of Dubai Investments’ shares and contribute to improved tradability on the Dubai Financial Market.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments,commented: “The renewal of our agreement with xCube reflects Dubai Investments’ continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Maintaining an active liquidity provider arrangement is an important part of our broader efforts to improve tradability, support market activity, and strengthen investor confidence. We look forward to continuing our liquidity provision with xCube in line with applicable market standards and regulatory requirements”

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, commented: “We are pleased to continue our engagement with Dubai Investments and to support the liquidity and tradability of its shares on the Dubai Financial Market. As Liquidity Provider, xCube remains committed to contributing to a more efficient and active secondary market by providing continuous two-way quotes in line with applicable regulatory requirements and market rules. This renewal reflects the confidence placed in xCube’s capabilities and our continued role in supporting listed companies in strengthening market engagement and investor access.”

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