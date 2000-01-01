His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority. This new strategic step aims to unify public data, artificial intelligence, and the digital government capabilities, consolidating them into a single national ecosystem, as the UAE government enhances its readiness for a new phase of AI-powered digital transformation. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE is committed to developing a more efficient, agile, and proactive global government model that leverages data and artificial intelligence in decision-making, improving government services, and improving the quality of life, thereby strengthening the nation's competitiveness and global leadership in the digital economy. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Today we approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority, the single national body responsible for data, artificial intelligence and digital government in the UAE, reporting directly to the Cabinet. Omar Sultan Al Olama will lead the Authority. Our goal is a government that is faster, smarter and always one step ahead, one that uses technology to serve people and build a better future for the next generation." His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, "We are building the government of the future. A government that runs on data and agentic AI. One that decides faster, delivers better and never stops improving. A government built around people, not paperwork." The Authority will bring together under one mandate the functions previously held by three separate entities: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; the Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and the UAE Data Office. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Authority. The Authority’s functions include unifying national directions and priorities that support a unified digital government system using Agentic AI, proposing national public policies, legislation and strategies, and ensuring alignment and integration between digital initiatives and projects at the federal and local levels. The Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority will develop and lead the national AI strategy, work to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country's GDP, and manage government data to ensure its quality, availability and sharing across federal entities. The Authority will operate and develop AI-powered national data platforms to support evidence-based government decision-making, and will oversee the design and delivery of proactive, integrated digital services that put the needs of the individual at the centre. Its mandate also covers setting standards and guidelines for data and AI management, digital transformation and government services, ensuring compliance across federal entities, and building national capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital transformation through research, development and technical advisory services. The Authority will also work to enhance international coordination and building partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence, data and digital government, and to support cybersecurity efforts and government information security management. This work will contribute to consolidating the UAE’s global standing as a hub for digital innovation and smart government solutions.