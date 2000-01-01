Dubai Police recorded a 99.9% score in the daytime safety perception index for 2025, according to the Security Quality of Life Survey conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior. The result is part of the Security Quality of Life Index, in which Dubai Police achieved an overall score of 98.2%, reflecting the force’s sustained commitment to proactive policing, institutional excellence and community wellbeing. Brigadier Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, praised Dubai Police for the outstanding results, noting that the daytime safety perception index is one of three components of the Security Quality of Life Index. Seven key performance areas The other two indicators include a 98.7% score for feeling safe while walking at night and a 96.2% score for public confidence in police stations. Al Suwaidi said these results demonstrate the combined efforts of Dubai Police’s operational and administrative sectors in strengthening security and public confidence. Dubai Police also reported significant achievements across seven strategic areas based on studies conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and the Dubai Police Opinion Poll Centre. These include security quality of life, institutional excellence, smart security and response systems, digital services, future readiness and innovation, talent attraction and recruitment, and contact centre performance. Dubai Police continued to advance their digital transformation agenda, achieving a 97.7% digital adoption rate for transactions and processing more than 218 million digital transactions in 2025. Customer happiness with digital channels reached 96.9%. Recording a score of 93.3% in the Future Readiness and Innovation Index, the force also highlighted its commitment to institutional innovation, proactive capabilities, and supporting the transition towards a knowledge-based economy. Addressing 6.9 million emergency and non-emergency calls through 2025, the force also proved its operational efficiency and rapid response capabilities. The force was recognised with 51 awards, including 12 international honours, during the period, further strengthening its position among leading law enforcement organisations regionally and globally. His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attributed the achievements of the force to the continuous support of the UAE leadership, the Dubai Government, and the Ministry of Interior in enhancing security, community happiness and quality of life. He also commended the dedication and professionalism of Dubai Police personnel, stating that their commitment to excellence, innovation and best practice continues to drive the organisation’s success. World’s strongest police brand In 2025, Dubai Police also topped a global ranking for police brand value issued by Brand Finance, receiving the highest possible AAA+ brand strength rating, with a score of 9.2 out of 10. The assessment was based on research involving more than 8,000 stakeholders across ten countries and recognised Dubai Police’s excellence in ethics, operational effectiveness, transparency and innovation. The report also highlighted Dubai Police’s contribution of AED57.9 billion ($15.8 billion) to the UAE’s national brand value, reinforcing its role in strengthening the country’s global soft power.