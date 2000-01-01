The Ministry of Culture has unveiled the ‘Summer Programme 2026’ under the theme ‘Proud of the UAE.’ Taking place from July 6 to 30, 2026, the programme will be held across the country’s cultural centres, in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. Events under the programme will also be held at Dalma Island Majlis, in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court. This collaboration reflects a unified vision focused on strengthening national identity and deepening the connection of future generations to the UAE’s cultural heritage. Designed for children and youth between the ages of 7 and 16, the programme presents a diverse range of cultural, heritage, and artistic activities and workshops, providing participants with immersive educational and interactive experiences that blend knowledge, creativity, and purposeful entertainment. In line with its commitment to empowering national talents, the Ministry has opened applications through its official channels for those wishing to join the Summer Programme as ‘Trainers.’ More than 500 applications were received across various cultural, creative, and heritage specialisations, with 75 trainers and specialists selected to lead the programme’s workshops. Their selection ensures high-quality content and a rich learning experience for all participants. H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The Summer Programme 2026 embodies the Ministry’s vision of positioning cultural centres as dynamic platforms for learning, creativity, and talent discovery. It plays a vital role in strengthening national identity and raising awareness of our cultural heritage among children and youths, primarily through interactive experiences that blend knowledge, skills, and national values.” His Excellency added, “This year’s Summer Programme reaffirms our dedication to empowering national talents and creating opportunities for their active participation in leading workshops and initiatives. This approach reflects our belief in the importance of integrating local expertise into cultural initiatives and enhancing the overall cultural experience for participants.” H.E. Yasser Al Gargawi, Director General of Sandooq Al Watan, affirmed that the launch of Sandooq Al Watan’s summer programmes this year spans all Emirates, with activities delivered in more than 50 venues, including private schools, and cultural and youth centres. All programmes and activities focus on building future generations who are confident in their national identity and take pride in their country, in line with the theme ‘Proud of the UAE.’ This is achieved through a multitude of recreational, athletic, artistic, and knowledge-based activities that enrich national identity. This year’s edition also brings together a wide range of Emirati creatives across various artistic, cultural, and knowledge fields, complemented by several activities related to artificial intelligence (AI), Arabic calligraphy, heritage, storytelling, games, daily competitions, and instant prizes for all participants taking part in this year’s events. H.E. Al Gargawi highlighted that the strong turnout of young Emiratis registering for the summer programmes across over 50 venues nationwide reflects parents’ trust in the quality of these programmes and the teams overseeing them. He underscored that such confidence reinforces the responsibility to deliver impactful and knowledge-based programmes for participants. More importantly, he also commended teachers, supervisors, and guests of the programmes – including writers, creatives, and artists – for their commitment to ensuring that students have an engaging and beneficial summer. H.E. Al Gargawi also highlighted the continued collaboration between Sandooq Al Watan and the Ministry of Culture through its cultural centres across the UAE, emphasising how it reflects a unified commitment to provide meaningful, enriching, and engaging experiences for the UAE’s new generations. His Excellency noted that this joint effort contributes to building a strong, sustainable, and dynamic national identity, one that inspires pride and drives future progress. H.E. Abdulla Buti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, noted that the Authority’s participation in the Summer Programme 2026 is part of its broader mission to cultivate national identity among the younger generations. His Excellency explained how the programme provides immersive educational and interactive experiences that integrate Emirati heritage into everyday life, while also instilling the values of belonging and pride in national heritage. H.E. Al Qubaisi further emphasized that the Authority has consistently focused on developing culturally diverse programmes and activities for children, youth, and families to advance the programme’s goals. His Excellency emphasised that the combination of learning and practical engagement through heritage workshops and other activities allows participants to connect with Emirati heritage in an interactive environment that fosters creativity, builds initiative, and reinforces pride in national identity. In addition, H.E. Al Qubaisi added that strategic collaborations with national entities and institutions reflect an integrated approach to developing quality programmes that strengthen the character of children, enrich their learning environment, and give them meaningful opportunities to experience and practise Emirati heritage. His Excellency affirmed that this approach supports the long‑term preservation of the UAE’s heritage for future generations. The Summer Programme 2026 includes 63 specialisations across seven cultural centres in the UAE, covering theatre, acting, choir, creative writing, painting, traditional crafts, and folk performing arts, including Al Razfa, Al Ayyala, Al Nadba, and Al Yowla. It also features 40 interactive workshops covering Emirati Sana’a, Arabic language, Holy Quran tajweed, and traditional games. The programme also presents a play titled ‘My Grandfather Taught Me,’ staged at multiple cultural centres to promote intergenerational communication and reinforce authentic Emirati values and traditions in a creative and interactive way. According to the Ministry, registration for the programme is available through its website, where parents can review programme details, view participating cultural centres, and complete registration process to access all programmes and workshops. The Summer Programme 2026 underscores the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to developing impactful cultural initiatives in partnership with national institutions, broadening youth engagement in cultural activities while offering immersive experiences that deepen their connection to Emirati culture and heritage.