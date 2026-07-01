Oman is a popular road-trip destination for people living in the UAE. The roads connect directly to Oman, and you can drive across by private car through several border crossings. Before you set off, one question is important: does your car insurance in the UAE still protect you once you leave the country? Usually, the answer is no. The Central Bank of the UAE’s Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy only covers your car while you are in the UAE. Once you cross into Oman, this basic coverage does not apply on its own. To stay protected, you need two things: an Oman (or GCC) extension for your own car and the Orange Card for third-party liability. What is the Orange Card? The Orange Card is a cross-border car insurance certificate recognised across a group of Arab and GCC countries, including Oman. It proves that your vehicle has valid third-party liability cover while you are driving outside the UAE. It is the document that officials may ask to see at the border or if you are involved in an accident. The card is part of the unified Arab motor insurance system. In the UAE, the rule to extend cover into Oman through this card comes from the Insurance Authority, whose role now sits with the Central Bank of the UAE. Without the card, you may not be allowed to enter Oman with your car. Moreover, you could be held personally responsible for any harm you cause to others. What Does the Orange Card Cover? It helps to be clear about what this card does and does not include, so there are no surprises later: The Orange Card covers It does not cover Injury you cause to other people in Oman Damage to your own car Damage you cause to other people's property Your own injuries (unless added separately) Your legal liability under Omani law Theft, fire, or breakdown of your car How to Cover Your Own Car in Oman? The Orange Card only looks after other people, vehicles, or properties. If you want your own car repaired after an accident in Oman, you need the Oman extension on a comprehensive policy. Some comprehensive car insurance plans already include this cover, while others add it for a small extra fee. A few insurers also offer wider GCC extensions that reach Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, usually for short trips. How to Get Ready Before You Travel? Sorting insurance out is simple when you plan ahead. Run through these steps before you leave: Check your policy first. Confirm whether it already extends to Oman and whether that covers your own car, third-party liability, or both. Ask your insurer for the Orange Card. Most UAE insurers issue it, often free with comprehensive cover. It can now be issued in digital form with a QR code. Carry the right documents. Keep your vehicle registration (Mulkiya), driving licence, and the Orange Card or policy showing Oman cover with you. Before you drive off, read your policy schedule and confirm exactly what applies once you are in Oman. A few minutes of checking now can save you from travelling without proper cover.