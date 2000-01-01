His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his pride in the participation of more than 830,000 students from across the UAE in the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Danah Adel Al Zarouni, a Grade 6 student at Al Ittihad National Private School (Khalifa A, Abu Dhabi) on winning the title of UAE Champion of the 10th Arab Reading Challenge. His Highness said: “Proud of more than 830,000 students in the UAE who took part in the Arab Reading Challenge this year. I am proud of their reading skills, their passion for knowledge, and their attachment to books. Civilisations are built by people like you. Reading is the foundation of development, progress and innovation.” His Highness added: “I congratulate Danah Adel Al Zarouni on securing first place at the UAE level. She will now represent the country alongside participants from 60 countries, as part of this year’s challenge, which engaged 40 million students during the current academic year.” This came as Danah Adel Al Zarouni was crowned the UAE Reading Champion in the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. During the ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa honoured Danah Adel Al Zarouni as well as the winner of the second place in the national finals and the winners in the People of Determination category. Sheikha Latifa said: "Under the vision and guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to entrench a culture of reading as an authentic societal approach and a fundamental pillar for human development and knowledge advancement, reinforcing the country's position in supporting thought and creativity and building an aware and educated society capable of keeping pace with future developments." Her Highness added: "Recognised as the largest competitive knowledge initiative of its kind in the Arab world aimed at instilling a culture of reading among the young generation, the Arab Reading Challenge represents a national and intellectual milestone that we are proud of. Guided by the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative has succeeded in deepening knowledge among students, building their awareness, developing their capabilities, and strengthening their connection to their language, identity and culture." Extensive participation evokes pride Sheikha Latifa expressed her pride in the wide participation of UAE students in the Arab Reading Challenge, which was reflected in the efforts of school administrations, teachers and supervisors, underscoring the success of educational efforts in embedding a culture of reading and strengthening its presence among students. Her Highness added: "We congratulate Danah Adel Al Zarouni on winning the title of UAE Reading Champion in the Arab Reading Challenge, and we extend our congratulations to all winners and participants who, through their competitive spirit and passion for reading, embodied an inspiring example of the ambition of the UAE's youth. We also extend our thanks and appreciation to the families, teachers, supervisors and educational institutions who played an essential role in this achievement." The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; His Excellency Mohamed Taj Eddine Alqadi, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai's Community Development Authority; and Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, alongside a large number of officials and educators overseeing the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, advocates of cultural and knowledge affairs, and a large gathering of UAE students and their families. During the ceremony, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri honoured the remaining top ten finalists at the national level, as well as the National Challenge Coordinator, the Outstanding Supervisor, and the Best School in the UAE. Intense competition Student Danah Adel Al Zarouni was crowned the UAE Reading Champion in the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge after emerging victorious in the final rounds that saw the participation of more than 830,000 students representing 1,250 schools under the supervision of 2,120 supervisors. The ceremony also witnessed Yousef Mohammed Saeed Hamed, a grade 8 student at Al Qudwah School (Cycle 2 for Boys) in Sharjah's Eastern Region, being honoured after winning first place in the People of Determination category. Also honoured were Nada Saud Abdulaziz, who came in second, and Omar Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, who came in third out of a total of 395 students who participated in this category. Additionally, Naima Al Amiri from Dubai was named ‘Outstanding Supervisor’, while Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School (Cycle 3) in Fujairah was named the ‘Best School.’ Title race Ten finalists reached the UAE national-level qualifications. Alongside the Challenge champion, Danah Al Zarouni, the finalists included: Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashemi (Grade 12, Al Mahmoud School –Cycle 3 for Boys, Sharjah); Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan (Grade 1, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Awal School, Abu Dhabi); Sarah Waleed Al Mansoori (Grade 10, Zayed Educational Complex - Al Dhait South, Cycles 2 & 3, Ras Al Khaimah); Issa Abdullah Al Mazemi (Grade 8, Zayed Educational Complex - Mezairah, Cycles 1, 2 & 3, Sharjah); Aisha Abdullah Saif Mohammed Al Humaidi (Grade 11, Umm Al Momineen School - Cycle 3 for Girls, Fujairah); Salem Abdullah Salem Al Hammadi (Grade 4, Al Marfa School, Al Dhafra); Mohammed Manaa Mohammed Ahmed Al Najjar (Grade 5, Zayed Educational Complex - Al Khawaneej, Cycles 1, 2 & 3, Dubai); Asya Awadh Al Siyabi (Grade 10, Al Hosoon Charter School, Al Ain); and Humaid Saeed Saleh Al Zaabi (Grade 6, Al Qudwah School - Cycle 2 for Boys, Sharjah - Eastern Region). Significant increase in participation The Arab Reading Challenge achieved an unprecedented milestone in its 10th edition, with overall participation amounting to 40,286,428 students from 60 countries, including 74,062 students from the People of Determination category. This marks a 24% increase compared to the 9th edition, which drew 32.231 million participants from 50 countries globally. The 10th edition also recorded the participation of 138,426 schools and 161,507 supervisors.