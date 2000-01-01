In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched the second edition of the ‘Kharayef Al Rutab’ community initiative. The annual initiative aims to reaffirm the Emirati heritage associated with the fresh date harvest season (Al Qayz season), promote the values of generosity and social solidarity, and maximises the benefit of seasonal agricultural produce to create sustainable humanitarian and developmental impact. The initiative is implemented through a partnership between the UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, alongside national farms and volunteers. It includes collecting and distributing fresh dates to families and other target groups through community councils across Dubai during the Dubai Dates Season and Al Qayz season. The initiative reflects an integrated national partnership model serving the community and contributes to achieving the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ by strengthening social cohesion, enhancing quality of life, and promoting sustainability and community giving. This year, the initiative aims to distribute boxes of fresh dates to more than 5,000 families and other target groups in collaboration with national farms, with the participation of 1,000 Emirati volunteers. The initiative enables optimal utilisation of locally produced agricultural crops, reinforces their contribution to community initiatives, and transforms seasonal harvests into lasting social and humanitarian value. Fresh dates will be distributed through the CDA's community Majalis, including Umm Suqeim Majlis, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Al Warqa Majlis, and Al Barsha Majlis, enhancing access to families and target groups while reinforcing the role of these gatherings as community platforms that strengthen communication, social connections, and solidarity among all sections of society. Reinforcing traditions The initiative also introduces younger generations of citizens and residents to the significance of the date palm in Emirati culture and revives the Qayz season as one of the country's traditional heritage seasons, historically associated with generosity, giving, and community connection. This contributes to strengthening national identity, preserving the UAE's cultural heritage, and reinforcing society's connection to its authentic traditions. Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that the Authority's continued organisation of the initiative reflects its pivotal role in leading community action. Her Excellency said: "We are proud to have established this national initiative and are pleased to welcome the expanded collaboration of our government partners this year. Through our network of community Majalis, we provide the primary platform for delivering the fresh date harvest to beneficiary families while strengthening national identity and preserving the authentic values and traditions that connect generations." For his part, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said: “The Kharayef Al Rutab initiative reflects the UAE Food Bank’s vision of transforming seasons of community generosity into sustainable initiatives that strengthen food security and promote the optimal use of food resources. We remain committed to launching impactful initiatives that preserve Emirati heritage while reinforcing the values of social solidarity through effective partnerships with government entities, farmers, and volunteers. These efforts help support those in need, reduce food wastage, support national farms, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainability and humanitarian action.” Positive economic impact His Excellency added: “The initiative represents a practical model of integration and collaboration across all segments of society, transforming seasonal agricultural harvests into sustainable community impact. It benefits families, encourages volunteer participation, supports the local economy, and demonstrates that sustainability begins with making the best use of available resources and fostering a culture of giving, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a more cohesive and sustainable society.” Activities held as part of the initiative will continue throughout the fresh date season at community councils across Dubai, where volunteers will participate in distributing fresh date boxes to target groups. A series of awareness and community activities will also highlight the significance of the date palm in Emirati heritage and promote the optimal use of local agricultural produce, further strengthening the culture of social responsibility and sustainability. Distribution Schedule – Community Majalis Umm Suqeim Majlis – Monday, 20 July

– Monday, Nad Al Sheba Majlis – Tuesday, 21 July

– Tuesday, Al Warqa Majlis – Wednesday, 22 July

– Wednesday, Al Barsha Majlis – Thursday, 23 July

– Thursday, Al Khawaneej Majlis– Friday, 24 July