Commercial Bank of Dubai announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, delivering a strong performance despite the challenging market environment, with net loans above AED 100 billion. CBD recorded a net profit before tax of AED 1,885 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the prior comparative half, while net profit after tax rose to AED 1,716 million, up 1.2% compared to the prior comparative half. The Bank maintained a top quartile return on equity (ROE) of 20.92% after tax, reflecting the quality and consistency of its performance and generating exceptional value for shareholders. Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, CBD, said, “Our strong H1 2026 performance demonstrates the continued resilience of our franchise and strength of our customer relationships. The results are supported by solid business growth and diversified income generation, while maintaining healthy funding, liquidity and capital positions and a disciplined approach to risk management. We commend the UAE leadership for their continued commitment to economic resilience, financial stability and sustainable growth, providing a strong foundation for the continued development of the UAE economy.” He added: “We remain focused on supporting customers, executing strategic priorities and investing in innovation and technology to deliver sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders.” Strong Operating Income CBD's H1 2026 performance is reinforced by solid growth in loans, Current Account & Savings Account balances and non-funded income, supported by resilient business continuity frameworks, robust funding, liquidity and capital, operational excellence and prudent and proactive risk management practices. The Bank's operating income increased 2.7% over H1 2025 to AED 2,900 million, attributed to a 10.9% increase in Non-Funded Income, driven primarily by Treasury Sales, Investment Income, and Trade-related activity, and offsetting a 0.6% decline in Net Interest Income. Operating expenses were recorded at AED 775 million, up by 3.4%, as the Bank continued to invest in digitisation, technology, business growth, governance and regulatory compliance. The cost-to-income ratio remained strong at 26.72%, underlining disciplined operating efficiency as the Bank enhanced its capabilities and growth initiatives. Growth in Assets and Customer Deposits The Bank's total assets stood at AED 154.5 billion as of 30 June 2026, up 2.6% from AED 150.6 billion on 30 June 2025. Gross loans and advances increased 3.4% compared to the prior comparative half to AED 108.2 billion, an increase of 2.7% compared to 31 December 2025, with net loans and advances rising 4.4% compared to the prior comparative half to AED 104.2 billion, up 3.1% compared to 31 December 2025. Customer deposits stood at AED 107.7 billion, up 0.6% compared to the prior comparative half, with low-cost Current Account & Savings Account balances comprising 51% of total deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 96.74%, and the advances to stable resources ratio was 91.28%, well within the UAE Central Bank regulatory ceiling, showcasing a prudent and robust liquidity profile. Excellent asset quality in the first half of 2026 with a non-performing loan ratio at 3.60%, down 53 bps compared to the prior comparative half. The Bank's capital position remained strong, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 14.13%, a Tier 1 ratio of 13.00% and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.00%, all well above minimum regulatory requirements. Continued Focus on Transformation CBD continues to accelerate its transformation agenda, leveraging digital technologies and partnerships to enhance customer experience across all segments. During H1 2026, the Bank partnered with Dubai Holding Real Estate to launch a new home financing programme for eligible customers purchasing properties across the Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Property portfolios, offering conventional and Islamic financing solutions, faster digital approvals and dedicated mortgage support, reinforcing CBD's commitment to backing customer growth and supporting home ownership in the UAE. The Bank was recognised amongst Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Most Valuable Companies for 2026, providing further affirmation of our commitment to backing customer growth. CBD was also recognised through multiple industry awards during H1 2026, including Excellence in Digital Banking Transformation and recognition for implementing advanced technology to enhance transaction banking and operational infrastructure. The Bank continues to support national initiatives such as Aani payments, UAE Central Bank Digital Currency and the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, reinforcing its alignment with the UAE's vision for financial innovation and inclusion. CBD's strong credit profile was reaffirmed with Fitch Ratings maintaining an A- rating with a 'Stable' outlook and Moody's maintaining a Baa1 rating with a 'Stable' outlook, reflecting its sound capitalisation, balanced funding mix and prudent risk management.