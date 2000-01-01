In a move to support creative production within the emirate, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched an open call for 'Creative Studio Residency,' a new residency programme in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood supporting the development of creative practice, research, and creative production. Supported by the Sikka Platform, the residency targets creative studios, collectives, and founders of cultural initiatives, offering them the opportunity to work in dedicated space in Al Shindagha. Creatives can use the multi-purpose spaces to develop their work. This initiative reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to sustaining creative production, activating heritage sites through cultural programming, and fostering the growth of the cultural and creative industries. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. The residency is open to a wide range of creative disciplines, including visual arts, design, architecture, creative technology, and other cultural and creative industries. It is designed to support artistic research, experimentation, and creative development. Residents are expected to deliver a public-facing programme that contributes to talent development and community engagement, reinforcing the initiative’s role as both a production and learning platform. What distinguishes the residency is its location within Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, offering creatives the opportunity to work from one of Dubai’s most culturally significant districts, where the heritage environment serves as a source of inspiration and a unique backdrop for creative exploration and engagement. Dubai Culture invites practitioners within the cultural and creative industries, entrepreneurs and founders of cultural initiatives to apply. Applicants must be active within the sector, have an established practice in Dubai, and be registered in accordance with UAE regulations. Submissions must include a comprehensive portfolio outlining previous projects, exhibitions, and public events, along with experience in delivering workshops, talks, and talent development initiatives. Applications must also include a clear description of the proposed project, alongside a public programme featuring a minimum of two activities such as open lectures, talks, or exhibitions. Applicants must demonstrate the operational capability to manage the residency throughout its duration, maintain the allocated space, comply with heritage site regulations and Dubai Municipality requirements, obtain the necessary permits, and adhere to approved health and safety standards. Applications can be submitted from the 20th of July until the 27th of July 2026. They will be reviewed by a specialised committee based on the quality and feasibility of the proposed concept, the diversity of public programming, its contribution to talent development, and the applicant's professional track record. Application details can be found on the Authority’s website, and those wishing to apply should send all requirements to design@dubaiculture.ae. Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “The ‘Creative Studio Residency’ initiative is about expanding opportunities for local talent to thrive and contribute to strengthening the creative sector. The programme supports both emerging and established practitioners, enabling them to advance their work across fields such as design, architecture, and the arts, while building strong professional networks. Its importance lies in redefining heritage sites as active production platforms where creatives can develop and test their ideas, gauge audience engagement, and ultimately turn them into projects with cultural impact and economic value”.