The UAE Tennis and Padel Federation has approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, chaired by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The move supports efforts to further strengthen the Championships’ standing as one of the world’s premier tennis events. The Board brings together leading national figures and experts from the fields of sport, management, events, business and innovation.

The Board comprises Mohamed Al Sharhan, Ismail Al Hashemi, Ahmed Al Khaja, Fatma Bujsaim, Amal bin Shabib, Hasan Al Mazrouei and Ramesh Cidambi.

The formation of the Board reflects the Federation’s commitment to advancing the event and strengthening its governance in line with its international stature. Drawing on the diverse expertise of its members, the Board will support the event’s continued organisational and technical development, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for major sporting events.