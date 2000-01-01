ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the second cycle of the ENOC Youth Council, bringing together 15 young Emirati talents from across the Group. Announced on International Youth Day, the new cycle affirms ENOC’s commitment to empowering young national talent and providing them with a platform to share their perspectives and play an active role in supporting the Group’s next phase of development. The Council supports the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims to empower Emirati youth, strengthen their capabilities and enable them to contribute to national priorities and the UAE’s future development. New members of the ENOC Youth Council will share ideas, develop initiatives that support the Group’s strategic priorities, and strengthen engagement between young employees and ENOC’s leadership. The Council will also help build the leadership capabilities of the next generation of talent in the UAE’s energy sector. Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Young Emiratis have an important role to play in shaping the future of ENOC Group and the wider energy sector. Their perspectives, ambition and willingness to challenge established ways of thinking bring valuable momentum to how we evolve as a Group. The second cycle of the ENOC Youth Council gives our young talent a meaningful platform to contribute ideas, engage with leadership and help advance the priorities that will define ENOC’s next phase of development.” The event also featured an overview of the National Youth Agenda 2031 and a youth dialogue session, giving participants the opportunity to exchange perspectives on their aspirations, the future workplace and the role young people can play in supporting ENOC’s continued development. The announcement followed an event hosted by the Group to celebrate the Youth Council’s journey, recognize the contributions of its inaugural members, and formally introduce the new members of its second cycle. Through its second cycle, the ENOC Youth Council will strengthen youth representation across the Group, create greater opportunities for young Emiratis to shape ideas and initiatives, and build the leadership capabilities needed for the future. It will help develop a new generation of talent ready to support ENOC’s long-term ambitions and contribute to the continued evolution of the UAE’s energy sector.