Latifa Bint Mohammed: The Curiosity And Courage Of Youth Are Key To Shaping The Future #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Latifa Bint Mohammed: The Curiosity And Courage Of Youth Are Key To Shaping The Future
(12 August 2026)

  

Young people often describe the future in remarkably similar words, and though their paths may begin in very different places, shaped by geography, resources, culture and circumstance, their hopes reveal a deep sense of shared humanity.

This year’s International Youth Day theme, ‘Different Contexts, Common Aspirations,’ invites us to hold two truths together: every young person’s reality deserves to be understood, and every young person’s potential deserves room to grow. When they have access to knowledge, meaningful participation and pathways to leadership, their aspirations become solutions that strengthen their communities and enrich our shared future.

In Dubai and across the UAE, we see every day how young people from many cultures and backgrounds learn from one another and transform difference into a source of creativity. Their curiosity brings new perspectives, their courage expands possibility, and their sense of connection reminds us that progress is strongest when it includes every voice.

On International Youth Day, I honour young people whose imagination and actions shape the world. Together, through creativity and shared purpose, let us continue building a future where they have every opportunity to realise their potential and contribute to a more connected and hopeful tomorrow.

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