Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With NASSCOM To Advance Cooperation In Agentic AI #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With NASSCOM To Advance Cooperation In Agentic AI
(19 August 2026)

  

Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to advance cooperation in Agentic AI and support the growth and expansion of Indian companies specialising in these technologies in Dubai.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to develop strategic partnerships among stakeholders across the Agentic AI innovation ecosystems in Dubai and India. The cooperation will also focus on the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the launch of joint initiatives in this field.

The agreement aims to support leading Indian companies specialising in Agentic AI and deeptech to establish and expand their businesses from Dubai by connecting them with promising business opportunities and the emirate’s wider innovation and partnership ecosystem. Areas of cooperation will also include specialised Agentic AI business events and joint initiatives designed to strengthen engagement between companies, investors, and entrepreneurs in Dubai and India.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai’s efforts to support the private sector’s transition towards Agentic AI represent a pioneering global initiative to strengthen the competitiveness of the business community and help companies capitalise on advanced technologies and their applications in the future economy. As part of Dubai Chambers’ role in implementing this initiative, we are expanding international cooperation and partnerships to build an integrated ecosystem that supports the adoption of Agentic AI by businesses, enhances efficiency and productivity, and creates new opportunities for economic growth. These efforts will further strengthen Dubai’s leadership in advanced technologies and accelerate their adoption across business models in all sectors.”

NASSCOM represents the interests of India’s US$ 315 billion tech industry and has more than 3,500 member companies operating across the full spectrum of the technology sector, from startups to multinational corporations.

As part of its role in implementing the initiative to transition Dubai’s private sector towards Agentic AI, Dubai Chambers formed the Executive Committee for Agentic AI in June. The committee aims to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI technologies, strengthen the readiness of the business community to keep pace with global technological developments, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and future industries.

The committee’s responsibilities include approving specialised training tracks in Agentic AI, designing and establishing incubators for Agentic AI companies, and supporting the development of companies specialising in Agentic AI solutions. It also promotes knowledge sharing and capacity building within Dubai Chambers, helping to strengthen private sector competitiveness and reinforce Dubai’s leadership in adopting future technologies.

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