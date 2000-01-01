The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has announced the partners of the second edition of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026, which will take place on 27 August at Madinat Jumeirah under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The Forum coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day, held this year under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The partnerships strengthen cooperation between the Dubai Women Establishment and government, semi-government and private-sector organisations. They also reflect a shared commitment to creating an empowering environment for women across sectors and disciplines, contributing to the UAE’s global leadership and competitiveness. The Dubai Women Establishment also announced that registration is now open. Participants can register to attend the Forum’s panel discussions and activations through: https://ewf2026.evsreg.com The Forum’s partners include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as the Strategic Partner; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as the Cultural Partner; the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality and DIB as Key Partners; and Dubai Media Incorporated as the Media Partner. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the Dubai Business Women Council have joined as Supporting Partners, while Hills Advertising is the Advertising Partner. The partner organisations will participate in panel discussions and workshops attended by senior officials, decision-makers and business leaders. The sessions will highlight Emirati women’s contributions to comprehensive development, including their role in specialised and future-focused fields, as well as the initiatives and policies supporting the UAE’s vision for the future. Representatives of the participating organisations expressed their pride in supporting the Forum’s second edition, which reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to advancing women’s role and recognising their contributions across sectors. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the Authority’s support for the second edition of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 reflects its commitment to national initiatives that highlight the contributions of Emirati women. He noted that the Forum provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and inspiring success stories that demonstrate women’s growing role in the UAE’s comprehensive development. Al Tayer said: “Guided by the vision of the UAE leadership and the continued support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Emirati women have demonstrated their ability to excel and assume responsibility across diverse sectors. They have contributed significantly to government, economic and social development, as well as engineering, technology, transport, infrastructure, sustainability and innovation, while taking on an increasingly prominent role in leadership and decision-making.” He added: “These achievements provide a strong foundation for a new phase of wider participation by women in future-focused sectors and further accomplishments. RTA remains committed to providing a supportive and enabling workplace for Emirati women, investing in their professional and leadership development, and creating opportunities for them to contribute to strategic projects and initiatives. We firmly believe that empowering women and harnessing their capabilities are essential to building a more prosperous and sustainable future.” His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 reflects the boundless ambition of Emirati women and their pivotal role in the UAE’s development since the establishment of the Union. “We are pleased to serve as the Strategic Partner of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026, which holds particular significance during the ‘Year of the Family’. Emirati women have played a pivotal role in the UAE’s development, supported by the leadership and the sustained efforts led by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, to empower women. The support of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has further strengthened women’s role as active partners in the nation’s development,” His Excellency said. Al Tayer added: “At DEWA, we continue to foster a supportive and motivating workplace that enables women to balance their professional and family responsibilities, develop their skills and experience, and fulfil their potential. We are also committed to strengthening women’s participation across fields and in leadership positions, contributing to DEWA’s achievements and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global model for women’s empowerment and investment in national talent.” His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the prominent position Emirati women hold today is the result of the leadership’s forward-looking vision, which has championed women’s empowerment and equal opportunity since the founding of the UAE. He noted that this approach has given women the confidence and support to become key partners in national development, while providing them with opportunities to enhance their capabilities and balance their professional and family responsibilities. His Excellency said: “The Emirati Women’s Forum has become a leading platform for advancing women’s empowerment and highlighting their contribution to sustainable development and shaping the future. It demonstrates the impact of policies founded on equal opportunity and genuine social partnership, which have enabled Emirati women to achieve success across political, economic and social fields. As a partner of the Forum, Dubai Municipality remains committed to strengthening government collaboration and fostering a workplace that encourages creativity and enables Emirati women to translate their ambitions into impactful achievements.”