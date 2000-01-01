Gangneung sits on South Korea's east coast, about two and a half hours from Seoul by KTX, and its calendar changes dramatically with the seasons. A trip planned around a coffee festival looks nothing like a trip planned around a beach weekend, and picking the wrong month can mean missing the city's best-known draws entirely. Here's how to match your visit to what Gangneung actually does well throughout the year. Spring (March to May) for Cherry Blossoms and Mild Weather Spring brings some of the most comfortable weather of the year, with daytime temperatures typically ranging from 12°C to 20°C. Gyeongpo Lake, ringed with cherry trees, turns into a popular walking and cycling spot in early April when the blossoms peak. Crowds are noticeably thinner than during summer, which makes it easier to get into restaurants and enjoy attractions like Ojukheon House without waiting in line. This is also a good stretch for hiking nearby Odaesan National Park, since the trails aren't yet baking in summer humidity or buried in snow. Pack layers, though, since coastal winds can still carry a chill well into April. Summer (June to August) for Beaches and Festival Energy Summer is peak season, and it's easy to see why. Gyeongpo Beach and Anmok Beach fill up with visitors from late June through August, drawn by warm water, beach volleyball courts, and a strip of cafes right along the sand. Average highs run from 25°C to 30°C, with humidity that can make the air feel heavier than the numbers suggest. July and August also overlap with monsoon season, so expect a handful of rainy days mixed in with the sunshine. If you're set on swimming or sunbathing, this is unquestionably the right window, but book accommodations early. Hotels in Gangneung fill up fast during these months, and prices climb accordingly, especially on weekends when day-trippers from Seoul flood in. Fall (September to November) for Coffee Culture and Comfortable Crowds Many locals and repeat visitors consider fall the sweet spot. Temperatures cool to a pleasant 15°C to 23°C range, the summer crowds thin out, and Anmok Coffee Street becomes especially enjoyable for slow afternoons spent hopping between roasteries overlooking the water. Gangneung has built a genuine reputation as a coffee town, and autumn light along the coastline makes it a particularly good season for that kind of unhurried exploring. October also brings the Gangneung Coffee Festival, typically held in early October, which draws roasters and coffee enthusiasts from around the country for tastings and workshops. Fall foliage in Odaesan National Park peaks in mid to late October, giving hikers a second reason to visit beyond the coast itself. Rainfall drops off significantly compared to summer, and skies tend to stay clear for longer stretches. Winter (December to February) for Snow, Sunrise, and Fewer Tourists Winter is Gangneung's quiet season, but it has its own appeal for the right traveler. Temperatures hover between -5°C and 5°C, and snow occasionally dusts the coastline, creating a striking contrast against the East Sea. Jeongdongjin, just outside the city, is famous for its sunrise views and gets particularly busy around New Year's Day, when visitors gather before dawn to watch the year's first light break over the water. This is also when Gangneung hosted events during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the city retains some of that infrastructure, including the Gangneung Ice Arena, which still hosts skating events and public sessions. Hotel rates drop noticeably compared to summer, and popular spots that feel crowded in July are easy to enjoy at a relaxed pace. The tradeoff is colder, windier beach walks and shorter daylight hours. Matching Your Trip to Your Priorities If beaches and lively energy top the list, summer delivers, provided you don't mind crowds and higher prices. If coffee culture, comfortable temperatures, and foliage matter more, fall is hard to beat. Spring works well for a quieter, milder visit centered on cherry blossoms and easy walking, while winter suits travelers chasing sunrise views, snow, or simply lower costs and fewer people. Weekday visits, regardless of season, tend to be noticeably calmer than weekends, since Gangneung draws heavy day-trip traffic from Seoul. Booking transportation and lodging at least a few weeks ahead is wise for summer and around major holidays like Chuseok or New Year's, when both trains and accommodations sell out quickly. The real answer depends less on a single "best" month and more on what you want out of the trip. Fall offers the most balanced combination of good weather, manageable crowds, and standout local experiences like the coffee festival, making it the strongest all-around choice for a first visit. But Gangneung rewards visitors in every season, as long as your plans line up with what that particular time of year does best.