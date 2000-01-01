Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate ranked first globally in the number of Greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) for the fourth consecutive year, according to the 2025 Financial Times Ltd.’s fDi Markets data, the world’s leading source of greenfield FDI data. Dubai has succeeded in attracting 754 projects, further cementing its position as a global hub for the creative economy and a leading destination for high-value investment. Among 233 cities tracked in the report, Dubai retained the top spot for Greenfield FDI in the CCIs, ahead of London, Singapore, Riyadh and Bengaluru. The achievement underscores the strength of Dubai’s enabling infrastructure and integrated cultural ecosystem and its capacity to attract exceptional talent and expertise from around the world. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said: “Guided by the vision of its leadership, Dubai has built an environment that gives creativity room to grow, enables talent to turn ambition into enterprise, and connects promising ideas with investment and opportunity. These results reflect the continued evolution of Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem and its growing contribution to the emirate’s broader economic and development ambitions. Over the years, Dubai has worked to create an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive together, enabling talent, ideas, and investment to intersect in meaningful and sustainable ways. “What is particularly encouraging is the diversity and maturity of the sectors driving this growth today; we are witnessing a clear shift towards industries connected to digital content, creative technology, artificial intelligence, and emerging creative services, reflecting how culture and creativity continue to evolve alongside technological and economic transformation,” Her Highness added. “These achievements also underpin the strength of the emirate’s long-term vision and commitment to building a creative economy that is open, dynamic, and globally connected. By continuing to invest in people and opportunities for knowledge exchange, Dubai is reinforcing its position as a leading centre for culture, innovation, and creative enterprise while creating new pathways for economic growth and talent development,” Her Highness emphasised. Jobs boost According to data from Financial Times Ltd. ‘fDi Markets’, Dubai successfully attracted 754 new projects in the cultural and creative industries sector during 2025, generating 19,304 new jobs. This performance, which is in alignment with the Dubai Cultural Statistics Framework, surpassed London (227 projects), Singapore (197), Riyadh (157), and Bengaluru (132). Consequently, greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) capital inflows into the sector rose to $3.756 billion. Strong performance across sub-sectors Dubai also maintained its global ranking of second place in the index for foreign direct investment (FDI) capital inflows within the sector. These results reflect the emirate’s strong performance across the sub-sectors of the cultural and creative industries ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. This growth was driven by a wide range of sub-sectors, including advertising and public relations; specialised computer programming services; data processing and digital services; film, media and gaming industries; AI-powered creative technologies; creative education; professional services; design and architecture; crafts and cultural industries; performing arts and entertainment; museums and historical sites; and logistics services supporting the CCIs. India led the top five source countries for Greenfield capital inflows in 2025, contributing 19%, followed by the United States at 17.5%, China at 13%, Malaysia at 12% and the United Kingdom at 9%. The United Kingdom led in the number of projects at 21.5%, followed by India at 21%, the United States at 14% and France at 4%. Investor-friendly environment Dubai’s strong 2025 Greenfield FDI performance in the cultural and creative industries was supported by a competitive and investor-friendly environment combining full foreign ownership, efficient business setup, specialised creative and technology clusters, long-term residency pathways for talent, advanced digital and logistics infrastructure, and strong access to regional and international markets. These advantages, reinforced by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, enabled the emirate to attract investment across both core cultural activities and the wider creative value chain, including digital services, programming, advertising, business support, distribution and creative commerce. His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai’s continued leadership in attracting new foreign direct investment projects within the cultural and creative industries, for the fourth consecutive year, reflects the vision of our leadership and the enduring confidence that Dubai inspires among global investors, entrepreneurs and innovators.” Future-ready business ecosystem “This achievement is underpinned by a dynamic ecosystem in which creativity, advanced technology and enterprise converge to create sustainable economic value, high-quality employment opportunities and new avenues for growth. Supported by world-class connectivity and a future-ready business environment, Dubai continues to provide an exceptional platform for creative industries to scale, innovate and succeed,” HE Almarri noted. “It also demonstrates the strength of the partnership between government and the private sector, whose close collaboration is unlocking opportunities across digital content, gaming, artificial intelligence, design and specialised creative services. These results advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and further reinforce Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination for business, investment and innovation,” he added. Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said: “These indicators highlight the maturity of the emirate’s creative ecosystem and its capacity to generate opportunities that meet the ambitions of investors and the wider creative community, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.” “Dubai has successfully developed its creative sector into a vital economic contributor, characterised by strong growth potential and supported by an enabling environment that nurtures ideas and provides talent and entrepreneurs with access to facilities and opportunities that empower them to grow and scale their businesses,” she added.