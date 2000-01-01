DWE Partners With LinkedIn To Offer 500 Female Entrepreneurs Free Access To LinkedIn Learning During EWF 2026 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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DWE Partners With LinkedIn To Offer 500 Female Entrepreneurs Free Access To LinkedIn Learning During EWF 2026
(28 August 2026)

  

The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has partnered with LinkedIn to give 500 selected women entrepreneurs and business owners free access to LinkedIn Learning as part of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026. Participants can register through the dedicated LinkedIn platform to access the opportunity during the Forum.

The selected participants will receive six months of free access from September 2026 to March 2027, giving them the opportunity to benefit from a wide range of learning content focused on leadership, digital skills and entrepreneurship.

Delivered online, the programme is designed to help participants sharpen their skills, grow their businesses and build sustainable ventures, while equipping them to identify new opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The partnership reflects Dubai Women Establishment’s commitment to developing strategic partnerships that create learning opportunities for women entrepreneurs, while contributing to Dubai’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem and supporting the UAE’s broader economic priorities.

LinkedIn Learning offers more than 26,000 courses and learning pathways developed by thousands of experts, covering areas such as business, technology and creative skills to help professionals strengthen their capabilities and keep pace with the changing demands of the workplace.

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