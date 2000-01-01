Emirati artist and sculptor Mattar bin Lahej and internationally renowned artist and sculptor eL Seed will take part in a session titled ‘The Power of Art in Storytelling’ at the Arab Youth Media Forum, to be held during the Arab Media Summit 2026. Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Summit will take place from 15 to 17 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The session will highlight the growing role of art in storytelling and in expressing human experiences, as well as its ability to transcend cultural and linguistic boundaries and build bridges between communities. Mattar bin Lahej is a prominent Emirati artist whose practice spans painting, photography, design and sculpture. Known for his distinctive use of Arabic calligraphy, his work explores identity, culture and the relationship between tradition and modernity. His major works include the ‘Power of Words’ sculptures at Qasr Al Watan and the calligraphic façade of Dubai’s Museum of the Future, both of which demonstrate his approach to using public art to engage audiences and create dialogue. eL Seed is a globally renowned contemporary artist whose work spans painting, sculpture and installation, blending the visual tradition of Arabic calligraphy with the scale and energy of urban art. His practice uses language as a bridge between people, cultures and histories, with works exploring identity, cultural memory, unity, coexistence and human connection. His projects have appeared at locations ranging from the pyramids of Giza and the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris to Rio de Janeiro and the Korean DMZ, while his works are part of major collections including The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Louvre Abu Dhabi.