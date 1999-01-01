The Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2026 will host ceremonies for three awards celebrating excellence and talent across the Arab media landscape, as the region’s largest media gathering returns to Dubai from 15 to 17 September. The Arab Media Award (AMA); the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award; and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award will honour established media professionals, emerging talent and digital content creators across a wide range of categories spanning journalism, television, digital media and content creation. The largest edition of AMS to date will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The Summit is organised by the Dubai Press Club. Over the years, the three awards have become a key part of the Summit, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to recognising excellence, nurturing emerging talent and supporting the continued development of the Arab media sector. Arab Media Award The Arab Media Award was launched in November 1999 as the Arab Journalism Award, following an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It was established to encourage creativity among Arab journalists and recognise outstanding professional achievements. Following successive phases of development, the Award was revamped and renamed the Arab Media Award in 2021 to reflect the growing diversity of the media sector and encompass a broader range of disciplines. Celebrating 25 years of recognising excellence, the Arab Media Award marks its silver jubilee this year. The Award encompasses the Arab Journalism Award and the Visual Media Award, which features five categories recognising the Best Economic Programme, Best Social Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Sports Programme and Best Documentary Project. It also includes the ‘Media Personality of the Year’ Award, conferred by the Award’s Board of Directors. Since its launch, the Award has attracted more than 82,000 entries and honoured around 360 media professionals from across the Arab world. It has established itself as one of the region’s leading platforms for recognising media excellence and has inspired generations of professionals to raise the quality and impact of their work. Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award Now in its tenth edition, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award continues to recognise outstanding media students from across the Arab world. Its six categories are Photography, Podcasting, News Reports, E-Games, Multimedia and Short Video. Winners will be announced during the Arab Youth Media Forum, held as part of the Arab Media Summit. Arab Social Media Influencers Award Launched in 2015, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award recognises Arab content creators whose work makes a positive impact on their communities. The current edition features 12 categories spanning Podcast, Arts and Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Sports, Tourism, Audience, Economy, Culture, Best Children’s Platform, Influential Personality of the Year, Community Service and Health, and Best News Platform.