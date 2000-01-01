Operational results achieved by the Hatta Customs Crossing in the first half of 2026 reaffirmed Dubai's ability to continually strengthen its position as a global centre for trade and investment, underpinned by its visionary leadership, which has established economic resilience, responsiveness, and government service efficiency as core pillars for enhancing the emirate's competitiveness and supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 – aimed at doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and assuring its position among the world's top three urban economies. At a time when geo-economic shifts have redrawn the map of global trade, altered shipping routes and supply chains, and placed unprecedented pressure on international trade movement, Dubai has not only maintained the smooth flow of its trade but has succeeded in strengthening its role on the region's overland trade map by attracting new trade flows and raising the efficiency of its logistics system. The emirate's economic flexibility, proactive responsiveness, and advanced infrastructure have helped boost the confidence of investors and the business community. The Hatta Customs Crossing recorded an exceptional performance in the first half of 2026, reflecting Dubai's proactive vision and the flexibility of the customs system managed by Dubai Customs, with total trade value through the crossing exceeding AED37.08 billion, compared to AED13.48 billion in the same period of 2025 – an exceptional growth rate of 175%. This reflects Dubai's ability to absorb shifts in regional trade movement and convert them into opportunities and added economic value that drive growth, reinforcing the emirate's position as a key hub for overland trade between regional and global markets. This growth extended to overland commercial transport, with the number of loaded trucks reflecting an increase of 160.1%, at 108,811, compared to 41,831 in the same period of 2025 – reflecting the growing trade flows through the crossing and its pivotal role in supporting overland trade movement. Alongside this performance, the Hatta Border Crossing continued its vital role in facilitating the movement of travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states, with the number of transiting buses up 77.5%, while more than 919,000 travellers and around 322,000 light vehicles passed through the crossing. These indicators reflect the readiness of the operational system and its capacity to accommodate the accelerating growth in trade and traveller movement with high efficiency, while ensuring smooth traffic flow and the continuity of supply chains amid regional shifts. Trade flexibility: a competitive advantage His Excellency Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “In a world where the map of trade is changing at an unprecedented pace, the ability to ensure the continuity of supply chains and strengthen investor confidence has become one of the most important pillars of economic competitiveness. Building on the vision of our leadership, Dubai continues to cement its position as a global gateway for trade and investment through flexible economic policies and an integrated system that anticipates change and enhances the emirate's readiness to absorb the accelerating shifts in the global economy, turning them into quality growth opportunities.” He added: “The exceptional performance achieved by Hatta Customs Crossing embodies this strategic approach and confirms Dubai's ability to respond efficiently to regional shifts, ensuring the smooth flow of trade and the continuity of supply chains – reinforcing the emirate's position as a trusted partner and a key hub for global trade.” He continued: “These results reflect the vision of our leadership in building a flexible, ready, and sustainable economy capable of seizing opportunities and turning challenges into growth drivers. Dubai is not merely keeping pace with global shifts – it is helping to shape the future of trade, through an integrated system that combines innovation, service efficiency, rapid responsiveness, and effective partnership with the business community.” Proactive solutions ensure trade continuity These results build on the success of the ‘Green Corridor’ initiative, launched by Dubai Customs to ensure the continuity of trade movement and maintain the smooth flow of supply chains amid the geo-economic shifts witnessed in the region. Together with a package of proactive operational and logistics measures, the initiative has helped attract new trade flows and enhance the efficiency of trade movement through Hatta Crossing, cementing its role as a strategic overland gateway for Dubai. Dubai Customs also supported the outstanding performance with a package of targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the business environment and mitigating the impact of rising global shipping costs. These include expanding the base of logistics service providers and attracting new companies to the market, helping increase competition and provide the business community with more efficient and competitive options.