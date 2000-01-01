The 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will open tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing the travel and tourism community together in Dubai for four days of business, networking, knowledge exchange and collaboration. Taking place from 14–17 September, ATM 2026 comes at an important moment for the global travel industry. After a period of disruption across the sector, this year’s event will provide a platform for destinations, tourism authorities, airlines, hospitality brands, technology companies, buyers, and industry professionals to reconnect, strengthen commercial relationships, and identify opportunities for the next phase of global tourism growth. Held under the theme ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology’, ATM 2026 will explore the forces reshaping the global tourism landscape, from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to changing traveller expectations, destination resilience, smart mobility and sustainable long-term growth. Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said: “I’m delighted to be opening the doors to Arabian Travel Market 2026 tomorrow and welcoming the global travel and tourism industry back to Dubai.

“This year is particularly significant as we see continued evolution across both the industry and ATM itself. From the debut of ATM Travel Tech and an expanded focus on innovation to a conference programme exploring the trends and opportunities shaping global tourism, there is a great deal to look forward to over the next four days. “The industry has also faced its share of challenges in recent months, reinforcing the value of bringing our community together in person. It is great to be back, and I’m looking forward to seeing the conversations, partnerships and opportunities that emerge over the course of the show.”

Technology will be a major focus at this year’s event with the debut of ATM Travel Tech as a dedicated co-located show. Featuring more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, ATM Travel Tech will bring together technology companies, innovators and industry leaders to explore the solutions and partnerships transforming the travel ecosystem. At the heart of ATM Travel Tech, the 850sqm Tech & Innovation Hub will offer an immersive look at developments spanning artificial intelligence, VR and AR, robotics, fintech and green technologies. The Hub will also feature the Future Stage, where technology leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the industry, with sessions addressing artificial intelligence and automation, data and digital transformation, fintech, immersive technology, robotics and next-generation travel platforms. The stage will open with Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), exploring AI’s role in reshaping the travel landscape. The programme will also bring together senior representatives from Sabre, Trip.com, Tripadvisor, Wego, MakeMyTrip, RateGain and Visa to examine agentic AI, the future of online travel agencies, investment and consolidation, digital discovery and the evolving travel supply chain.

Continuing the importance of knowledge exchange, the Global Stage and Experience Hub will host industry leaders, policymakers, researchers and technology specialists throughout the four-day event. The Global Stage will open with the Ministerial Debate: Building A Resilient Industry Through Collaboration, bringing together senior tourism leaders to discuss how the GCC can rebuild traveller confidence, strengthen its global position, and lay the foundations for a resilient tourism future. Speakers will include H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary General, UN Tourism; Fatima Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism; and Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EC Commissioner, UN Tourism. Leading research organisations, including Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Euromonitor International, STR, Dragon Trail International, and other industry specialists, will share research and practical insights designed to help tourism businesses navigate changing market conditions and identify new growth opportunities. Curtis added: “The opportunity ahead for travel and tourism remains significant. Research from our partners continues to demonstrate the underlying resilience of travel demand, while innovation is creating new ways for destinations and businesses to respond to changing traveller expectations.” This year will also mark the introduction of ATM’s refreshed brand identity, visible across the event. The evolution reflects ATM’s continued growth beyond the traditional exhibition floor into a year-round platform connecting communities, ideas and commercial opportunities across the global travel and tourism ecosystem. Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market remains the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East, bringing together the global travel community to develop partnerships, share knowledge and explore new business opportunities across the sector.