The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has signed two cooperation agreements with Dubai Media Academy and MONIIFY to strengthen collaboration in training and the development of talent and content creators. The agreements will also expand opportunities for knowledge and expertise sharing and support the development of joint initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening professional and creative capabilities. The agreement with Dubai Media Academy focuses on training and talent development, knowledge and expertise sharing, and the organisation of joint workshops and events. The collaboration seeks to enhance the skills of media professionals and content creators and provide greater access to specialised expertise and professional development opportunities, while also supporting joint initiatives and projects that advance the objectives of both parties. The agreement with MONIIFY will strengthen collaboration in knowledge and expertise sharing and the delivery of joint initiatives and activities, including working groups, workshops and events. Nominated participants will also be able to access selected initiatives covered by the agreement at no cost, creating further opportunities for learning, professional development and skills enhancement. Strategic Partnerships Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the agreements reflect DPC’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that support the development of talent and professional capabilities. “We continue to expand our network of partnerships with specialised organisations, creating broader opportunities for talent and content creators to learn, develop and benefit from specialised knowledge and expertise. These partnerships will help strengthen their capabilities and enable them to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the media and content creation sectors,” she said. Developing Media Capabilities Mona BuSamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said: “Our collaboration with the Dubai Press Club represents an important step in strengthening joint efforts to develop media capabilities. By creating new opportunities for training and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, we aim to help talent sharpen their skills and prepare for the rapid changes shaping the media and digital landscape.” Albert Shafik, Chief Operating Officer of MONIIFY, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Press Club through a partnership that expands opportunities for learning, development and the exchange of expertise. We look forward to drawing on our experience and capabilities to support talent and content creators, equipping them with new skills and knowledge that strengthen their professional and creative capabilities and enable them to keep pace with the rapid evolution of media and digital content creation. Through this collaboration, we aim to help prepare a new generation to make the most of the opportunities created by digital transformation and emerging technologies.” The two agreements form part of Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to expand its network of partnerships supporting training, professional development and knowledge sharing, contributing to the development of talent and strengthening the capabilities of content creators.