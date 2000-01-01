The Arab world’s financial sector will turn its attention to Abu Dhabi tomorrow (Monday) with the launch of the official Golden Jubilee celebration marking five decades since the establishment of the Arab Monetary Fund, alongside the opening of the 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers. Both events will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Organised by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Arab Monetary Fund under the theme “Fifty Years of Arab Financial Cooperation... Together Towards a More Integrated Arab Financial Future”, the landmark gathering will bring together Arab finance ministers and representatives of regional and international financial institutions to explore ways of strengthening economic resilience and addressing current global challenges. Leadership vision to strengthen financial stability His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that celebrating the Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee and convening these high-level meetings under the patronage of His Highness the President reflect the leadership’s vision to support and advance the framework for joint Arab action and provide an inclusive regional platform that reinforces financial stability and advances sustainable development across the region. His Highness said: “Tomorrow’s meeting represents an important opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening financial cooperation and supporting economic stability across the region. “Through this meeting, we aim to encourage dialogue and the exchange of perspectives on how Arab economies can respond effectively to global economic shifts, while supporting fiscal policies that promote sustainable and inclusive growth. “The Arab Monetary Fund’s Golden Jubilee also provides an opportunity to reflect on five decades of cooperation and achievement, and to build on this foundation as we look ahead to a new decade shaped by innovation, digital transformation and sustainable finance. “By continuing to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise, we can support the region’s economic development and contribute to a more resilient and prosperous future.” Golden Jubilee celebration At the forefront of this landmark event is the official celebration marking 50 years since the establishment of the Arab Monetary Fund. The programme will include a documentary highlighting key milestones in the Fund’s journey and its achievements over five decades in supporting monetary and financial stability across Arab countries, followed by a special recognition ceremony honouring the founders, individuals and entities that have contributed to supporting the Fund’s development journey. Review of policy papers and proposals The 17th Ordinary Session will review reports from the Council Secretariat, as well as specialised presentations by the Arab Monetary Fund on the application of artificial intelligence in fiscal policy and the assessment of public finance conditions across Arab countries. The agenda will also include a presentation by the World Bank Group on sustainable financing mechanisms for infrastructure, as well as a presentation by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on developments in international tax decisions relating to Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS). The session will also address coordination of a unified Arab position towards international financial institutions.