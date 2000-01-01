The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) continued its efforts to empower Emirati talent and broaden career opportunities on the second day of its participation in the 25th edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026. Through the Dubai Government Platform, which brings together 34 government entities, DGHR is providing opportunities, initiatives, and programmes that enable Emirati talent to explore careers across Dubai Government. The platform also allows jobseekers to engage directly with participating entities and identify pathways aligned with their qualifications and aspirations. The second day featured a range of programmes and activities spanning recruitment, training, skills development, and career guidance. Together, these reflect an integrated approach to supporting jobseekers throughout their career journey and strengthening alignment between national talent capabilities and the evolving needs of the workplace. Strong Interest in Government Opportunities During the first day of the exhibition, the Dubai Government Platform recorded 6,961 job applications from UAE nationals, with 2,111 Emirati applicants and 288 newly registered Emirati candidates. From Engagement to Empowerment His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that the first-day indicators reflected strong engagement from Emirati talent and growing interest in the opportunities offered by government entities. He noted that this engagement reinforces the importance of continuously enhancing the jobseeker experience and connecting their aspirations with available career opportunities and pathways. H.E. Al Falasi said: “We want every jobseeker’s participation in Ru’ya to represent a meaningful step in their career journey, enabling them to gain a broader understanding of available opportunities, engage directly with government entities, and take clearer steps towards their professional future. At the same time, the Dubai Government Platform gives us greater insight into the aspirations of national talent, helping us develop initiatives and pathways that are more closely aligned with their needs and the requirements of government entities, while strengthening the future readiness of Emirati talent.” Multiple Pathways in the World of Archaeology Reflecting the diversity of professional and educational content offered through the Dubai Government Platform, the second day also featured a session titled “Multiple Pathways in the World of Archaeology,” presented by Zainab Salmin from the Archaeology Department, Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. The session highlighted the wide range of disciplines and career pathways associated with the archaeology sector. The session explored the journey of archaeological discoveries from excavation and study through to preservation, management, and display. It also showcased the range of disciplines that contribute to the field, spanning science, engineering, history, and heritage, as well as technology, data, design, and project management. It further highlighted the growing role of advanced technologies in archaeology, including 3D scanning, augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. These developments are opening diverse career pathways for Emirati talent that bring together knowledge, technology, and creativity in the service of heritage.