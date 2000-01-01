The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai will convene the 2026 Government Services Best Practices Series tomorrow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Under the theme ‘Services 360: From Vision to Impact,’ government leaders and service development teams will assess three years of progress under the Services 360 policy, share proven practices and chart the next phase of more connected, proactive, and customer-centred government services.

Participants will examine global best practices, proactive service delivery, and shared digital channels, while spotlighting achievements recognised through the Hamdan Flag and other awards of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services. The forum will identify proven approaches that can be scaled across the Dubai Government to accelerate the next generation of public services.