His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, approved the general calendar of sporting events in Dubai for the 2026-’27 season. During a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), His Highness also directed that the hundreds of sporting events held annually in Dubai be well publicised to encourage more sports enthusiasts and fans to attend international tournaments and savour sporting experiences highlighted by the presence of champions from different sports all year round in Dubai. The DSC board meeting reviewed key initiatives and projects launched under the ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033,’ which aims to develop the sports sector through coordinated strategies bringing together talent, clubs, community, events, infrastructure, information, and investment, to ensure sustainable growth and achieve the emirate’s goals for the sector. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of sports clubs and federations and their role in supporting athletes and raising their performance levels to achieve ultimate success in competitions on the local, regional or continental stage. Sheikh Mansoor also commended the spirit of cooperation and the integrated efforts of diverse entities across the sports sector to further enhance the appeal of sports events and develop athletes at all levels in a way that advances the sports sector’s contribution to the wider economy and community. His Highness said: “Cooperation between sports federations and clubs in Dubai and at the UAE level represents a vital pillar in the development of the sports sector and the realisation of its national goals. We value the sincere efforts of all those striving to develop our athletes, nurture talent, and supply our national teams with true champions, which reinforces the leadership’s steadfast support for the sports sector and highlights sports as an integral aspect of our society that exemplifies its advancement across diverse fields.” Key partners Sheikh Mansoor emphasised: “The exceptional results achieved by our athletes represents the start of a new phase of continental and global achievement, and confirms that our sports sector is moving in the right direction thanks to the leaderships’ constant support and care.” His Highness added: “There is no doubt that our sports sector is witnessing tremendous development and sustainable growth, and we are proud of the efforts exerted by our sports clubs and federations as key partners in achieving this success. The next stage calls for redoubling efforts to foster an integrated and sustainable sports sector that enables talented athletes to elevate their performances and push for podium finishes, in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for the sports sector and consolidating its standing as a global destination for sporting events and fostering champions,” he added. The meeting reviewed elaborate preparations for the second edition of the World Sports Summit, to be held from 28 and 29 December. Held under the slogan ‘Uniting the World Through Sports,’ the event convenes elite sporting icons, sports leaders, decision makers, specialists, and representatives of global sports entities and initiatives. The DSC Board of Directors were briefed on developments pertaining to the 7th edition of the Dubai School Games. The event has recorded remarkable growth in terms of organisation and participation, with 23,000 students representing 210 schools competing across 31 tournaments for various sports. These figures underscore the event’s importance as one of the key initiatives of the Dubai Sports Council for promoting a sporting culture in the educational sector. It has led to the discovery of bright young talents across various sports who have made their way to clubs and national teams. The meeting also reviewed the report of the Basketball Sector Development Committee in Dubai, which aims to significantly boost the number of players, academies, and competitions related to the sport all year round locally and internationally.