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Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Law Establishing Dubai Orchestra Foundation
(10 October 2026)

  

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (20) of 2026 establishing the Dubai Orchestra Foundation.

The Foundation aims to advance the arts and orchestral music in Dubai, strengthen the emirate’s regional and international cultural standing, preserve local artistic heritage, and showcase the UAE’s musical excellence. It will also support the development of Dubai’s musical infrastructure, nurture local talent and contribute to the growth of orchestras across the emirate. Through these efforts, the Foundation will further strengthen the creative economy, reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading destination for culture, arts and cultural tourism, and encourage investment in the music and performing arts industries.

The Law sets out the Foundation’s key responsibilities, including establishing a local orchestra, participating in performances in the UAE and abroad, promoting Emirati musical heritage and supporting emerging talent, including People of Determination. The Foundation will develop an annual calendar of musical events, build local and international partnerships, support music education and production, host international orchestras, and strengthen collaboration with orchestras and cultural institutions around the world.

Under the Law, the Foundation will be governed by a Board of Trustees and supported by an executive body. The Board will comprise a Chairman, Vice Chairman and members with relevant expertise, appointed by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Its responsibilities include overseeing the Foundation’s operations, approving key policies, plans and budget, and appointing the CEO and Artistic Director.

According to the Law, the executive body will comprise the CEO alongside administrative, financial and technical staff. The CEO will report directly to the Board and will be responsible for managing the Foundation’s Day to day operations and implementing its approved plans and programmes.

The Law also requires government entities to cooperate with and support the Foundation in carrying out its responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant regulations and directives of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the Community Development Authority. The Chairman of the Board will issue the decisions required to implement the Law.

The Law takes effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

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