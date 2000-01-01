The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of Al-Andalus, bringing together manuscripts, history, and music in an engaging programme. Attracting a wide audience of readers, researchers, and enthusiasts of history and music, the event featured a discussion on the significance of Andalusian manuscripts, followed by a musical evening celebrating the beauty of Andalusian muwashshahat (traditional Andalusian songs).

The event featured a session titled Andalusian Manuscripts: Contemporary Relevance and Civilisational Significance, with Spanish researcher Ada Romero, moderated by media presenter Naoufer Ramoul. This was followed by a musical evening titled Andalusian Muwashahat: A Musical Concert Presented by the Arab Choir. The programme offered an experience that connected the exploration of written heritage with the enjoyment of traditional muwashshahat.

The discussion explored the evolution of Arabic-Islamic manuscripts and bookmaking in Al-Andalus, highlighting the spread of Arabic, cultural exchange, the role of libraries in preserving knowledge, and women’s contributions to book production and dissemination. It also examined the artistic features of Andalusian Qur’anic manuscripts and the historical changes that affected the preservation of this heritage.

Romero highlighted the importance of preserving and studying surviving Andalusian manuscripts and making them accessible to future generations. She also discussed the use of artificial intelligence in digitising manuscripts and deciphering unclear texts, emphasising that technology cannot replace human expertise in interpreting historical and cultural contexts.

The programme continued with a musical evening by Arab Choir, celebrating the beauty of Andalusian tarab (a state of musical ecstasy) through traditional muwashshahat and songs. The performance complemented the discussion by showcasing the artistic dimension of Andalusian heritage and bringing together audiences interested in music, history, and manuscripts.

The event formed part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s cultural programme, which connects knowledge and the arts, promotes cultural exchange, and offers opportunities for the community to discover and engage with the heritage of civilisations.