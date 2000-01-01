The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) marked the inauguration of the ‘Bunyan Al Khair’ endowment initiative launched in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and the Emarat Al Youm newspaper, following the completion of 22 endowment villas valued at AED70 million. This includes AED35 million in land value and AED35 million in construction costs, reflecting successful cooperation between government entities, the private sector, and media organisations in developing endowment assets that benefit nationals. The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf Dubai; His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai; His Excellency Mohammed Al Shehhi, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment; Abdullah Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency; Saud Al Darbi, Head of Newspapers and News Centre at Dubai Media; Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm; and Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group. Boost to diversify assets The event also included the inauguration of Sobha Realty’s endowment comprising 11 villas constructed at a cost of AED25 million across Nad Shamma, Al Wasl, Al Warqa, Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, and Oud Al Muteena. The project has helped contribute to the geographical diversification of endowment assets. The Bunyan Al Khair initiative aims to direct endowment proceeds towards low-income UAE nationals, families in need, and humanitarian cases ineligible for housing assistance. HE Issa Al Ghurair said Sobha Realty’s support reflects the private sector’s role in strengthening community partnerships and contributing to initiatives with lasting impact. He added that Sobha Realty’s contribution demonstrates the private sector’s commitment to impactful national initiatives and highlights the importance of cooperation with government institutions in developing sustainable endowment assets that address community needs. HE Ali Al Mutawa described the initiative’s completion as an important milestone in developing community-focused endowments, illustrating how institutional partnerships can transform community initiatives into sustainable assets. He added that Bunyan Al Khair underscores the role of endowments as a development enabler capable of generating sustainable resources for society, with its completion reflecting cooperation between government entities, media organisations, and the private sector in achieving sustainable impact. HE Mohammed Al Shehhi said the initiative highlights the importance of institutional and community partnerships in supporting housing stability and improving the quality of life of Emirati families. He described it as a model of social solidarity that provides sustainable solutions for eligible beneficiaries. Community-focused approach Saud Al Darbi said Bunyan Al Khair’s transformation from an idea into reality showcases Dubai Media’s community-focused approach and commitment to actively supporting humanitarian and social initiatives that serve the UAE and its citizens. Ibrahim Shukrallah recalled how Bunyan Al Khair was launched through Emarat Al Youm’s ‘Hotline’ column in 2023, in collaboration with Awqaf Dubai and MBRHE, to develop 22 endowment homes across Dubai at a total cost of AED70 million. He added that the initiative is a testament to the community engagement and support provided by individuals and organisations across the UAE, embodying the spirit of solidarity and cooperation that characterises Emirati society. The completion of Bunyan Al Khair represents an integrated model for directing endowment resources towards community needs by combining sustainable property development with partnerships between government entities, the private sector, and media organisations, ensuring the continuity of endowment benefits.