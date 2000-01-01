Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With President And CEO Of The World Economic Forum #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With President And CEO Of The World Economic Forum
(15 October 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,  met today with Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026.

The meeting explored the longstanding partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum and their shared commitment to shaping the future.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding international dialogue among experts, innovators and decision makers to anticipate trends shaping the future.

His Highness also noted that the participation of more than 700 decision makers, experts, officials, specialists and young leaders in the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai reflects the shared vision of the UAE and the World Economic Forum to empower the next generation of leaders. It also reinforces the UAE and Dubai’s position as a global hub for international initiatives that equip future leaders to make a greater impact in shaping the future.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance