The ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), concluded the first week of its tourism and economy phase with a series of specialised sessions and workshops aimed at developing participants’ skills in producing tourism and economic content and telling Dubai’s story through innovative and engaging digital formats. The first week featured a range of sessions designed to equip participants with practical skills in storytelling, filming, editing and digital publishing, while deepening their understanding of the professional and legal requirements of content creation. The training aims to support the production of high-quality content that reflects Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for tourism and business. The programme featured an awareness workshop titled ‘Regulations Every Content Creator Must Be Aware of’, delivered by the National Media Authority. The session explored the legal frameworks and media regulations governing digital content creation and on-location coverage, including filming and privacy regulations, media licensing, intellectual property rights, and the distinction between personal and promotional or advertising content. A session titled ‘Story Mining: Finding Unconventional Tourism and Economic Angles’, delivered by Al Mashhad, focused on research and editorial investigation in modern digital journalism. Participants learned how to identify fresh perspectives from economic data and local attractions and develop stories that appeal to both local and international audiences. In a workshop titled ‘Tourism and Marketing Content: Dubai’s Figures in Moniify’s Language’, delivered by Moniify, participants explored ways to turn economic and tourism data into clear, engaging visual content. The session focused on building fact-based narratives and connecting Dubai’s economic and tourism achievements with the experiences of visitors and content creators. Building on these skills, a workshop titled ‘From the Hook to the Concluding Scene’, delivered by blinx, explored modern digital storytelling techniques, scriptwriting and story development. Participants learned how to capture attention in the opening seconds, build a coherent narrative and deliver an impactful ending, while using visual effects and text to enhance storytelling and audience engagement. The week's training concluded with a workshop titled ‘The Camera Loves You: Proficient Presentation and Public Speaking Abilities’, delivered by The National. The workshop focused on developing participants’ confidence and presence on camera through practical training in body language, tone of voice, eye contact and improvisation, as well as handling unexpected situations during on-location coverage and interviews. Wedad Kahour, Head of Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club, said the first week's sessions provided participants with practical experience in understanding the requirements of tourism and economic content creation, from developing an idea and building a story to presenting it in a digital format that meets professional and legal standards. She added: “Through this phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, we have focused on offering workshops that directly address the needs of today's content creators, particularly in tourism and the economy. These fields require accuracy, an understanding of context and the ability to turn data, destinations and experiences into compelling stories while maintaining professional responsibility.” The programme will continue in its second week with further workshops and training sessions focused on storytelling, on-camera presentation and visual content production. The training aims to equip participants with the skills to create high-quality tourism and economic content that showcases Dubai’s position and key sectors while keeping pace with the evolving demands of digital platforms.