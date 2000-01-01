The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a new, integrated digital platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds to tourists, the latest of its kind worldwide. The launch forms part of the FTA’s strategy to expand the adoption of AI technologies, continuously enhance the efficiency of its operational systems and advance its initiatives under the Digital Zero Bureaucracy Programme. These efforts align with the directives and prudent guidance of the UAE’s leadership to achieve global influence in areas of government operations, while also strengthening the country’s competitiveness across all sectors. The launch events of the new smart platform at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport (DXB) were attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA; Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President – Operations at Abu Dhabi Airports; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports; Jorg Oppermann, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports; and Malek Al Madani, Executive Director of Government Services Quality Monitoring and Community Engagement, as well as other senior officials. The new smart platform, launched in collaboration between the FTA and Planet, the authorised operator of the VAT Refund Scheme for Tourists, offers the world’s fastest tax refund experience for tourists through fully digital, 100% paperless procedures. This includes verification and data entry through Planet’s enhanced smart mobile application, alongside AI-powered facial recognition technology. It is now operational at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport. Commenting on the launch, the FTA’s Director General said: “The introduction of this new AI-powered platform marks a significant advancement in the tourist tax refund journey, enhancing the tourist experience at their final point of contact with the country. “It embodies a proactive government model that places customers at the heart of service design, supported by integration and data-sharing between government entities and partners to deliver outstanding services in accordance with best practices. This strengthens the innovation and digital transformation ecosystem, in line with the directives and prudent guidance of the UAE’s leadership to achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and redesign government services in accordance with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. “These efforts also reinforce the UAE’s distinguished international standing as a leading global destination for tourism and shopping, supported by its safe environment, attractive landmarks, diverse events and tourism facilities.” He added: “We are proud of the FTA’s success in accelerating tax refund procedures as part of its ongoing efforts to expand digital zero-bureaucracy initiatives. Indeed, as of October 2026, the UAE has become one of the fastest countries in the world for tourist tax refunds, with the total time required for tourists to receive VAT refunds on their purchases reduced to one business day, compared to approximately nine days previously. This achievement reflects the continuous improvements introduced by the Authority to enhance this smart service. “The reduction in tax refund time and the launch of the new AI-powered platform build on the achievements made by the FTA in recent years. These began several years ago with the introduction of an enhanced, fully digital tourist tax refund system, which continues to undergo regular updates, followed by the launch of the world’s first VAT refund system for tourists’ e-commerce purchases made during their stay in the UAE. “All these initiatives contribute to the continuous development of government operations, enhance quality of life in a sustainable environment and further eliminate bureaucracy in government services to promote community happiness and improve the wellbeing of residents and visitors.”