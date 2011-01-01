In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), MBRGI announced it has allocated AED150 million to support UAE-based charitable and humanitarian organisations, strengthening their capacity to carry out their role and launch impactful projects locally, regionally and internationally. The allocation is part of MBRGI’s continued efforts to ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s legacy of giving and generosity, while reinforcing the nation’s standing as a global capital of humanitarian action. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI continues to provide all the necessary means to advance charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE.” His Highness noted that the new allocation builds on MBRGI’s impactful role on the UAE’s humanitarian scene since its establishment in 2015. He added that the move reflects MBRGI’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of the local community. The financial support was announced during the signing of 11 partnership agreements by MBRGI in the presence of His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI. The agreements were signed with the following charity and humanitarian organisations: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE in 2023 in support of Palestinians in Gaza; Tarahum Charity Foundation; the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment; Emirates Health Services; the UAE Food Bank; Beit Al Khair Society; Dar Al Ber Society; Al Jalila Foundation; Fujairah Charity Association; Noor Dubai; and the Digital School. Fostering hope MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, committed over AED2.3 billion in 2025 to benefit approximately 165 million people in 122 countries. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions that were sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over more than 20 years. It aims to foster a culture of hope, tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities by spreading education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance.