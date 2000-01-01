The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) unveiled details of the Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The strategy aims to ensure the availability of sufficient and safe food for all Dubai residents, supporting the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and bolstering the UAE’s position in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) and the Resilient Food Systems Index (RFSI). The strategy is built around five pillars: food availability, affordability, quality and safety, sustainability and resilience, and industry empowerment. His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), said: “The Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030 is founded on a clear vision to position Dubai as a global leader in sustainable food security, supported by advanced technologies and resilient supply chains. This strategy will contribute to boosting local production, reducing food waste, and ensuring the availability and affordability of healthy food. We have set five strategic initiatives to achieve these goals, empowering the agriculture and food industries and advancing local markets in partnership with stakeholders across the ecosystem, thereby establishing a resilient and sustainable food security framework for Dubai.” DECCA’s Food Security Department will oversee the implementation of these initiatives in coordination and partnership with relevant stakeholders from local and federal government entities, as well as the private sector. The first initiative focuses on projects that support sustainable local agricultural production by fostering the growth of the agriculture and food production industry, ensuring the optimal use of resources, enhancing sector competitiveness, and promoting sustainable practices. Key projects include expanding the fisheries, developing the livestock sector, and establishing cooperatives for small-scale farmers. Variety of projects The second initiative aims to strengthen resilient food supply chains. A variety of strategic projects will create an efficient, agile, and responsive food supply system capable of meeting evolving demand, adapting to market conditions, and responding effectively to emergencies. Flagship projects will focus on diversifying food import destinations and partnering with importers of strategic food commodities. The third initiative focuses on encouraging healthy, sustainable food consumption by educating consumers about responsible consumption and healthy, sustainable diets, while reducing food loss and waste. This initiative includes four strategic projects, most notably a comprehensive programme to reduce food waste and a study on food consumption patterns. The fourth initiative seeks to enhance governance, regulation, and economic support for integrated food systems while strengthening the sector’s ability to attract sustainable investments. The initiative encompasses three strategic projects, including the enhancement of the Food Security Platform and an Investor Information Platform dedicated to the AgriTech industry. The fifth initiative is dedicated to creating a food ecosystem capable of adapting to market fluctuations through advanced, partnership-driven infrastructure that effectively responds to market demands and consumer needs. This initiative comprises three strategic projects, including international cooperation in research and development. Highlighting the pillars of the Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030 contributes to raising public awareness of food security as an integrated concept tied to the stability and sustainability of food supply chains and the resilience of food systems to mitigate the impact of regional and global challenges, as well as climate change, evolving food consumption patterns, and fluctuations in global markets.