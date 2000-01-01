His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has approved a strategy to establish the Global Centre for Research and Technology for Economic Zones. Operating under DIEZ, the initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s global leadership and contribution to the development of economic zones. Through the development of knowledge, policies and standards, the Centre aims to strengthen the ability of economic zones to attract high-value foreign investment, increase the value added by economic activities, and expand opportunities for trade and the transfer of knowledge and technology. These efforts will support the UAE’s competitiveness and promote cooperation and sustainable growth globally. The Centre will focus on supporting decision-making informed by data, research and innovative analysis, harmonising classifications, and developing common standards and advanced operating models to promote consistency and improve the performance of economic zones worldwide. The Centre forms part of DIEZ’s efforts to advance Dubai’s role in shaping the future of economic zones, drawing on its extensive experience in developing and managing integrated zones. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, contributing to the economic stature and competitiveness of both the UAE and Dubai. The Centre’s output, when implemented in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, is expected to support more effective investment decisions, enhance the attractiveness of the business environment, and open new opportunities for partnerships and projects that generate added value. The economic impact will be monitored through indicators covering investment attracted, new projects, employment opportunities, trade growth, and the transfer of knowledge and technology. Through the Centre, DIEZ aims to establish a leading global knowledge and institutional reference point that strengthens the capacity of these zones to drive sustainable growth and deliver tangible, measurable economic impact. Its work will be guided by six core values: independence, credibility, integrity, excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership. Advancing global economic leadership His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Guided by the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to strengthen an integrated economic model built on trust, innovation, openness and global partnerships, turning expertise and knowledge into opportunities for growth and development. The Global Centre for Research and Technology for Economic Zones builds on this vision, marking a strategic step in enhancing Dubai’s contribution to shaping the future of economic zones and strengthening their role as key enablers of investment, trade, innovation and economic growth.” His Highness added: “Dubai has successfully developed an advanced ecosystem that brings together integrated infrastructure, flexible legislation, specialised services and access to global markets. The Centre will build on this expertise to extend its benefits internationally, providing an institutional platform for collaboration among governments, economic zones, international organisations, academic institutions and experts. It will facilitate knowledge exchange and support the development of policies, standards and operational practices to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of these zones and strengthen their ability to respond to global economic developments. These efforts will also contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to position the emirate among the world’s top three economic hubs.” Further emphasising DIEZ’s role, His Highness said: “Through its three economic zones, DIEZ has developed extensive expertise in establishing and managing integrated economic zones. The Centre will draw on this experience to bridge research and practical application, developing insights and solutions that respond to the evolving needs of economic zones and support their long-term growth.” His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “The Global Centre for Research and Technology for Economic Zones aims to expand DIEZ’s contribution to the international development of the sector, building on Dubai’s extensive experience in establishing and managing integrated and economic zones. Through the Centre, we will translate this expertise into an institutional framework for knowledge creation and the development of solutions, standards and operational practices. This will enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of economic zones, strengthen their role in attracting investment and driving innovation, and support sustainable economic development.” He added: “The Centre will be developed through a phased roadmap focused on building research and consultancy capabilities, developing specialised databases and benchmark indicators, and establishing effective partnerships with international institutions, governments, universities, research centres and the private sector. It will serve as a global platform for bringing together expertise and knowledge, equipping stakeholders with the tools, information and solutions needed to make more effective strategic decisions and develop economic models that respond to global developments and deliver tangible, sustainable economic impact.” International reference point The Centre is being established amid rapid transformation across the global economic zones landscape. The role of these zones has evolved beyond providing incentives and facilitating trade to encompass the development of specialised economic ecosystems that support innovation and development, attract high-value investment, contribute to economic diversification and strengthen integration into global value chains. According to data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), more than 8,000 special economic zones operate across over 140 countries, supporting more than 100 million jobs worldwide. These figures highlight the scale of the sector and the growing need for a specialised reference point that responds to its evolving requirements. The Centre’s research, data and analytical capabilities will provide a practical basis for measuring the economic impact of initiatives, tracking the development of investment opportunities, and assessing the contribution of economic zones to attracting companies, expanding trade, creating jobs and generating added value for the economy.