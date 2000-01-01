His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced that the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Business has been presented to FIX Dessert Chocolatier. The award recognises the company’s success in turning an idea that began as a home business in Dubai into a global commercial venture that had an extraordinary impact on the chocolate industry and helped establish a new category named ‘Dubai Chocolate’. His Highness said: “The Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Business goes to FIX Dessert, which introduced ‘Dubai Chocolate’ to the world. Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani turned a home business in Dubai into a global success. Sales of Dubai-style chocolate rose 1,234% in a year. Its impact extended to global pistachio supply chains.” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed further said: “Dubai Chocolate has reached markets around the world and more than 100 airports. This is Dubai-it — turning a simple home-based business into a venture that has made its mark on an entire global industry. Congratulations to the FIX Dessert team.” FIX Dessert Chocolatier won the Dubai-it Award for transforming an idea that began as a home-based business in Dubai into a global commercial success, making a significant impact on the chocolate industry and creating a new category known worldwide as ‘Dubai Chocolate’. In just 15 months, the company reached more than two million customers and sold over 6.5 million pieces of chocolate. ‘Dubai Chocolate’ has become one of the most searched products on global search engines, and the ‘Dubai Chocolate’ hashtag recorded 13.8 billion views in three months. It has also become part of the product ranges of hundreds of global brands and has reached more than 100 airports around the world. Sales of Dubai-style chocolate grew by 1,234% in a year. The business achieved unprecedented rapid growth in the sector, an accomplishment that reflects the philosophy of Dubai-it: an idea born in Dubai that achieved extraordinary success in record time and went on to find recognition worldwide. His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “One project can shake up an entire industry, reshape demand, and prompt leading global companies to develop new products. FIX Dessert did exactly that. An idea born in a Dubai home kitchen sparked a global commercial phenomenon carrying Dubai’s name. This is Dubai-it: turning the ambition behind one venture into an extraordinary achievement that influences an entire industry, with excellence in record time.” His Excellency added: “The Dubai-it Award celebrates the power of ideas to create new opportunities and drive change across global industries. FIX demonstrates that Dubai gives ventures, however small their beginnings, the opportunity to make a significant impact. From here, an idea can reach millions and open new paths for an entire industry to grow.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the ‘Dubai-it’ initiative to embody Dubai’s philosophy of work and its development model, which is built on achievement, hard work, and the determination to turn ambitions into tangible accomplishments in record time. The initiative aims to embed a culture of achievement in institutions and companies, and to turn Dubai’s philosophy of work into a sustainable institutional approach built on speed, quality, and impact. Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai-it Award is an annual award that honours those who have delivered results in line with Dubai’s philosophy of work and achieved the true meaning of ‘Dubai-it’: accomplishing something extraordinary with excellence, in record time. The award targets individuals, projects, institutions, and companies that have helped turn ideas and ambitions into tangible achievements and results, and embody Dubai’s philosophy of work through actions and projects with a clear impact.