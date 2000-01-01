Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with a group of Emirati scholarship students currently enrolled in leading South Korean universities and academic institutions. The meeting took place at the conclusion of Her Highness’ visit to Seoul, during which she led a high-level delegation of government leaders and officials. Her Highness learned about the students’ academic progress, areas of specialisation and experiences of studying in South Korea. She was also briefed on the country’s higher education and research landscape. The students’ fields of study include advanced engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, data analysis, advanced digital technologies, and innovation and technology management. The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and members of the accompanying delegation. Discussions also covered the support and resources available to help Emirati students succeed academically and make the most of their educational opportunities. Investing in national talent Her Highness reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to investing in national talent and empowering Emiratis to access high-quality education at top global universities. She highlighted young people’s knowledge, abilities and ambition as essential to the nation’s continued development and its capacity to advance across priority sectors. Her Highness said: “Our scholarship students embody the UAE’s values in the communities where they study. We take pride in their dedication and ambition. The knowledge and expertise they gain will shape their personal and professional growth, while contributing to the opportunities we create for future generations.” Driving the UAE’s competitiveness Her Highness commended the discipline and passion shown by Emirati scholarship students, and their commitment to excelling in modern sciences. She encouraged them to continue their hard work and fully leverage South Korea’s scientific and technological advancements, enabling them to bring back world-class expertise and best practices to serve the UAE. Her Highness noted that these capabilities would help students contribute to innovation, strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness, and support its growth as a centre for knowledge and advanced technology. The students expressed their appreciation for Her Highness’ visit and her interest in their academic experiences and aspirations. They described the meeting as encouraging them to pursue academic excellence and apply their knowledge to support the UAE’s future. The accompanying delegation included representatives from The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Health Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Police, Al Jalila Foundation, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Digital Authority, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Council, Dubai Resilience Centre, the Economic Security Center of Dubai and Dubai Chambers. The visit aligns with Dubai’s approach of engaging with advanced international models, expanding partnerships with leading institutions and leveraging acquired knowledge to drive development priorities, while reinforcing its standing as a global hub for business, innovation and the knowledge economy.