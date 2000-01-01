Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with Her Excellency Dr. Jeong Eun-kyeong, Minister of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea, during her visit to Seoul at the head of a high-level delegation.

The meeting explored South Korea’s experience in developing healthcare and social welfare services, with a focus on the role of innovation and advanced technologies in enhancing the quality and efficiency of services.

Her Highness also held meetings with senior representatives of leading South Korean companies and institutions to explore opportunities to expand partnerships and benefit from their expertise and best practices in healthcare, investment, urban planning and cultural heritage preservation.

Medical Innovation

During a visit to Asan Medical Center, Her Highness met with Park Seung-il, President of the centre, and was briefed on its advancements in healthcare, medical innovation and scientific research.

Her Highness also met with Shin Yoo-yeol, Executive Vice President and Head of the Future Strategy Office at LOTTE Group, who provided an overview of the group’s operations and future plans. The meeting also explored opportunities for global companies to expand their operations through Dubai and the UAE, leveraging their economic strengths and strategic location to access regional and international markets.

Urban Planning

Her Highness also visited HEERIM Architects and Planners, where she met with Jeong Young-kyoon, Chairman and CEO of the firm, and attended a presentation on its major projects in architectural design, urban planning and development.

Her Highness was accompanied by Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority; and members of the accompanying delegation. Senior South Korean government officials were also present.