Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced a strategic partnership with TUM International GmbH (TUMint), a subsidiary of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany, to advance collaboration in applied research and technology transfer. The partnership supports DIEZ’s strategy to establish a global centre for research and technology for economic zones, approved earlier this week by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority. The collaboration aims to connect Munich’s academic and research expertise and established technology transfer capabilities with the needs of businesses and the innovation community at Dubai Silicon Oasis, including its flagship District IO project. Developed by DSO, District IO aims to advance research and development and accelerate the adoption of future technologies. The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during an official visit by a Dubai Silicon Oasis delegation to TUM’s high-tech campus in Germany. The agreement was signed by Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Friederike Hettinger, Chief Executive Officer of TUM International GmbH. The MoU supports DIEZ’s strategy to establish a global centre for research and technology for economic zones, particularly its focus on building partnerships with leading international academic and research institutions, translating knowledge into practical applications, and strengthening the role of economic zones in technology transfer and attracting high-value investments. Through market-driven research, proof-of-concept projects and opportunities to commercialise innovations, DSO aims to leverage academic collaboration to develop solutions that meet the needs of its partners and enhance the competitiveness of future-focused sectors. These efforts align with the strategy’s objectives of delivering tangible and sustainable economic impact. Under the MoU, the two parties will explore opportunities for collaboration in applied research and development, partnerships with the business sector, feasibility studies, technology showcases, knowledge and technology transfer, capacity building and the commercialisation of innovations. DSO will also explore opportunities to draw on TUM International’s expertise in establishing a research and innovation centre at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The proposed centre would support long-term collaboration between academia and industry while expanding international research engagement. The partnership will also explore the development of joint programmes, workshops and innovation challenges, alongside opportunities to facilitate access to government, institutional, research and investment networks across the UAE, Germany, Europe and other international markets. These efforts aim to strengthen international research collaboration and knowledge exchange between research and technology institutions and economic zones, contributing to a more connected global research and technology network in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Linking Research to Practical Applications Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “Our partnership with TUM International reflects our commitment to positioning Dubai Silicon Oasis as a leading hub for innovation and strengthening its role in advancing applied research and future-focused sectors. By connecting world-class research capabilities with industry expertise, we aim to accelerate knowledge exchange, support the development of future industries and generate long-term economic value. “This collaboration further strengthens DSO’s contribution to Dubai’s knowledge-based economy and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, particularly in advancing innovation, developing talent and driving sustainable economic growth.” He added: “District IO represents a significant step towards realising this vision by providing integrated infrastructure that brings together businesses, research institutions and technology partners to advance research, development and innovation. We look forward to drawing on TUM International’s expertise and global networks to expand opportunities for knowledge and technology transfer, strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, and attract leading international research institutions and capabilities to Dubai.” Friederike Hettinger, Chief Executive Officer of TUM International GmbH, said: "TUMint welcomes the opportunity to explore collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis and connect our network and expertise with Dubai's dynamic technology and business environment." "This MoU provides a framework for designing a long-term partnership where research capabilities, industry requirements and international networks can come together to support applied research, knowledge exchange and technology transfer. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring our expertise in developing innovation ecosystems and explore new pathways that create sustainable value for Dubai’s innovation community." Advancing Future-Focused Innovation Established in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Technical University of Munich, TUM International specialises in developing innovation ecosystems, technology transfer initiatives and educational programmes based on TUM’s globally recognised model. TUM is among the world’s leading universities and ranks first in the European Union in the latest QS World University Rankings. The university brings internationally recognised expertise in research, innovation and technology commercialisation. The MoU builds on DSO’s ongoing efforts to expand its innovation capabilities through partnerships with technology companies, entrepreneurs, researchers and other stakeholders. By leveraging TUMint’s international networks and expertise, the collaboration aims to create new opportunities for cross-border partnerships, knowledge exchange and engagement between academia, industry and the wider innovation community, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and technology-led growth. District IO, Dubai Silicon Oasis’s flagship expansion project, represents an investment of AED11 billion. Designed to provide advanced infrastructure for the development of future technologies, the project aims to strengthen Dubai’s research, development and innovation capabilities, support the emirate’s knowledge and innovation objectives, and reinforce its position as a global centre for research and technological advancement. The project is expected to attract more than 6,500 small and medium-sized enterprises and startups from around the world, operating across six key future-focused sectors: smart mobility, 3D printing, robotics, transformative technologies (X-Tech), artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and Web3 technologies.