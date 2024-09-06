Suggested URL path: /awards/iconic-legal-consultant-of-the-year-2026 Key Takeaways Business Frontier named Dr. Hassan Elhais its Iconic Legal Consultant of the Year for 2026. The second edition was held at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, on Sept 4, 2026.

His family-law work includes divorce and disputes involving children. He also advises on criminal, civil, and commercial matters.

The 2026 Chambers guide places him in Band 1 for Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth in the UAE.

He completed a Master’s Degree in Law in 2015, followed by a PhD in Law in 2019.

His publications range from professional practice guides to articles explaining everyday concerns, such as a landlord’s refusal to accept rent. Introduction At the Business Frontier Leadership Conclave & Awards in Dubai on Sept 4, 2026, Dr. Hassan Elhais was named Iconic Legal Consultant of the Year 2026. The second edition brought together business leaders and professionals at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. Dr. Elhais works with Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, where his practice includes family and criminal law. Recognition at the Business Frontier Awards Business Frontier named Dr. Elhais among its award recipients in its official announcements. His category was Iconic Legal Consultant of the Year, part of a programme recognising professionals and organisations across several industries. The event’s official programme included keynote addresses, panel discussions, and awards sessions. Subjects ranged from leadership and technology to real estate and the future of work. The Legal Work Behind the Recognition Dr. Elhais completed his Master’s Degree in Law in 2015 and earned his PhD in Law in 2019. His published profile sets out his qualifications and areas of work. For people comparing lawyers in Dubai, this is a place to look beyond an award title and examine the experience relevant to their own case. Family law is one such area. Chambers High Net Worth 2026 ranks Dr. Elhais in Band 1 for Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth in the UAE. The directory describes his work in custody and child abduction disputes, as well as divorce and matrimonial finance. His criminal-law practice page covers financial crime, cybercrime, extradition, and other criminal matters. Someone seeking a criminal lawyer in Dubai can review that information before discussing the facts of a case and the assistance required. Dr. Elhais works with the team at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants. Explaining the Questions People Bring to a Consultation Dr. Elhais also writes about UAE law. Chambers lists his contributions to its 2026 Global Practice Guides on family law and defamation and reputation management. His website brings together further articles and commentary, including explanations of problems residents may encounter in everyday life. One example is his September 2026 article about a landlord refusing to accept rent during a dispute. He explained the Rental Disputes Centre’s “Offer and Deposit” procedure and drew a distinction that can easily be missed: an application to deposit rent does not itself decide the wider disagreement between landlord and tenant. That is a concrete issue to discuss with rental dispute lawyers in Dubai. The website’s leasing and tenancy section covers related disagreements over rent, renewal, deposits, and maintenance. A reader can use those pages to identify the subject they need help with, then bring the relevant documents to a consultation. Conclusion The Business Frontier award joins Dr. Elhais’s Chambers ranking among his professional recognitions in 2026. His qualifications, practice information, and publications are available on ProfessionalLawyer.me. Those seeking a lawyer in Dubai can review the relevant area of practice and enquire about a consultation. FAQs Q1. Which award did Dr. Hassan Elhais receive? Iconic Legal Consultant of the Year 2026, presented at Business Frontier’s second Leadership Conclave & Awards. Q2. Does he work only in family law? No. His published practice pages also cover criminal matters, civil disputes, and commercial work. Family law is one part of that broader practice. Q3. What does his Chambers ranking cover? It covers Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth in the UAE. He appears in Band 1 in the 2026 guide; the accompanying review discusses custody, child abduction, divorce, and matrimonial finance. Q4. How should I compare the best lawyers in Dubai for my case? Start with the work your case actually needs. Ask about experience with similar matters and who will be doing the work. Ask for the scope of work and fee arrangements in writing before you agree to proceed.