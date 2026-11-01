Photo by Ferdinand Asakome on Unsplash When a Dubai villa changes occupants, pool care deserves its own handover conversation. A tenancy start date, a set of photographs and a supplier's phone number may leave several practical questions unanswered. Who pays for routine visits? Who can approve a repair? What was the pool's condition when responsibility changed? A short written handover can give everyone the same starting point. It does not replace the tenancy agreement or establish legal responsibility. It records the facts and questions that the landlord, tenant or property manager needs to settle with the service provider. Record the starting condition Identify the property clearly, then note visible concerns, known equipment faults, recent work and any existing service agreement. Date the record and keep the relevant quotation or service notes with it. If photographs are shared, use only what is needed to explain the condition and avoid exposing occupants, access details or private documents. Do not treat a clean-looking pool as a complete inspection report. Ask the provider which checks were performed and which concerns remain unresolved. If an old issue is disputed, preserve that uncertainty rather than presenting it as confirmed damage or completed repair. Separate routine care from extra work Write down the agreed cleaning tasks and visit arrangement. Also establish what happens if access is unavailable and who should receive the service record. A missed visit should be clarified against the agreed schedule before anyone assumes it has been delivered or charged incorrectly. The J Pools pool-cleaning service describes cleaning separately from repairs and replacement parts. That distinction is useful during handover: ask for additional work to be explained and quoted, rather than assuming every pool-related task is part of the regular visit. Identify the payer and approval contact The person arranging access may not be the person authorised to approve expenditure. Record both roles. If an agent manages the villa, confirm which decisions the agent can make and which require the owner's agreement. Before a new service begins, check whether the previous arrangement is ending, continuing or being replaced. Retain proof of any confirmed payment and ask the provider to match it to the correct property and invoice. A payment message alone should not be used to guess which obligation it settles. Choose the next arrangement deliberately Once the starting condition and responsibilities are clear, compare maintenance plans against the pool's needs and the provider's written quotation. Confirm the start date and service availability directly. A clear handover gives the incoming household a practical record to work from and gives the provider fewer unanswered questions on the first visit.