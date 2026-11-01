South Africa is home to an impressive range of travel destinations, but every so often, a place comes along that makes you look at travel a little differently. One that challenges expectations of hospitality, offers something genuinely distinctive and leaves you wanting to experience it for yourself. Kuganha is one of those places. Set in the Cape Tankwa Karoo, around two and a half hours from Cape Town in the Western Cape, Kuganha brings together the open landscapes of the Karoo, Big Five safaris and an approach to wellness that is built into the stay itself. It is a destination that encourages you to slow down and reset. Discover the Cape Tankwa Karoo The Karoo is known for its expansive landscapes, distinctive vegetation and sense of space. At Kuganha, the setting is more than a backdrop. The property sits within a rewilded 10,000-hectare conservancy where the natural environment is gradually recovering after years of farming, overgrazing and habitat loss. Indigenous vegetation has returned, ecosystems are recovering and wildlife has been reintroduced, allowing the land and its ecosystems to regain its natural balance. Kuganha carries this same philosophy into its approach to guest wellbeing. Just as the land needed time and space to recover, guests are given the opportunity to slow down, step away from everyday demands and reconnect with themselves. A stay that is centred around your suite Kuganha has ten Private Restoration Suites, each measuring 320 square metres, each suite has been designed as a private wellness space, with everything needed to make restoration part of the stay. The in-suite facilities include a sauna, steam room, and shower, salt halotherapy chamber, flotation therapy pool and cold plunge pool. There are also twin massage beds, a relaxation lounge, an outdoor shower, double soaking baths, and a private pool and Jacuzzi. It is an extensive collection of facilities, but the idea behind them is straightforward: you do not need to leave your suite to enjoy the wellness offering. As Kuganha puts it, “The tent is the spa.” There are no scheduled appointments or set treatment times to plan around. Guests are introduced to the facilities on arrival and can use them throughout their stay, at their own pace. It makes wellness a natural part of the accommodation rather than a separate activity to fit into the day. Photographer: Anlo van der Merwe Private wellness-led safaris Beyond the suites, Kuganha’s 10,000-hectare conservancy offers a chance to see Africa’s most iconic wildlife. Private wellness safaris are led by experienced rangers in open 4x4 vehicles, with the opportunity to encounter the Big Five: lion, elephant, rhino, buffalo and leopard. The reserve is also home to giraffe, zebra, hippos and a variety of antelope species. Each safari offers more than wildlife sightings. Rangers share their knowledge of the animals, the surrounding landscape and the conservation work taking place across the reserve. The conservancy’s ongoing restoration, following years of farming, overgrazing and habitat loss, is an important part of this story, with indigenous vegetation returning and natural ecosystems gradually recovering. This combination of wildlife, learning and time spent outdoors is at the heart of Kuganha’s private wellness safaris. No two drives are the same, but each offers a different way to connect with the natural environment before returning to the privacy and comfort of your suite. Food inspired by the region Dining at Kuganha reflects the generosity of the region, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menus. The approach is deliberately uncomplicated, allowing the quality of the ingredients and the flavours of the region to take the lead. Meals can be enjoyed in the main lodge restaurant or in the privacy of your suite. The lodge also has a lounge, bar, infinity pool and a 24-hour pantry where guests can help themselves. It adds a relaxed element to the stay, without making every part of the day revolve around a scheduled service. Why Kuganha Belongs on Your South Africa Travel List There are many reasons to explore South Africa, and its most memorable destinations are not always the ones that follow a familiar formula. Kuganha brings together several elements that are often experienced separately: a private Karoo stay, Big Five game drives and a generous in-suite wellness offering. Kuganha’s philosophy, “Reset. Rewild.”, captures this approach. It is about making time to reconnect with yourself while remaining close to the natural environment. For travellers seeking something beyond the traditional safari stay, Kuganha offers a distinctive wellness-led safari experience that deserves a place among South Africa’s best travel destinations. Kuganha is not trying to replicate a traditional safari lodge or a conventional wellness retreat. It is distinctly its own, offering a new expression of luxury, wellness-led hospitality, with a private place to slow down, reconnect and experience genuine human rest in the Cape Tankwa Karoo. (I’m Dimitra Moustakas, a South African travel writer specialising in travel, safari and hospitality content. I create engaging, informative content that brings destinations and experiences to life, combining storytelling and destination marketing. My content spans luxury lodges, wildlife conservation, wine tourism and unique travel experiences across South Africa, with a focus on introducing readers to new destinations through storytelling).