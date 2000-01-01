His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the new design of the Dubai Metro Blue Line trains and the advanced smart technologies they incorporate. These innovations reflect Dubai's commitment to developing an integrated, sustainable public transport system that raises the quality of services for residents and visitors while keeping pace with the emirate's rapid population growth and urban development. His Highness also reviewed two initiatives that use robotics and artificial intelligence to inspect and maintain railway infrastructure, enhance safety and operational efficiency, support proactive maintenance, and improve asset reliability and sustainability. He was briefed on progress in the construction of the Blue Line, including engineering innovations used in building the tunnels and the bridge across Dubai Creek, as part of Dubai's efforts to develop an integrated, sustainable transport network that keeps pace with population and urban growth and enhances quality of life. The visit took place at the Blue Line worksite in Dubai Festival City, where His Highness was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), together with several officials from RTA and the MAPA–LIMAK–CRRC consortium delivering the project. Contemporary train design His Highness inspected the new Blue Line train model, which has a design capacity of 675 passengers per journey and a total capacity of 1,246 passengers per journey. Its exterior design draws on strength, speed and streamlining, reflecting Dubai's renewed identity and its constant aspiration to lead in developing urban mobility solutions. The trains combine aesthetic appeal, operational efficiency and passenger comfort. A streamlined exterior and modern interior features deliver an advanced travel experience that meets the needs of different groups in society. The design is in line with internationally recognised standards for the design and operation of urban rail systems, reinforcing the Metro's appeal as a primary mode of daily transport and raising comfort and service quality for its users. Al Tayer briefed His Highness on the interior design, which has three main categories: Gold Class, Silver Class and a dedicated carriage for women and children. Gold Class offers high levels of comfort and privacy with an added touch of luxury. It features contemporary seating, wireless chargers for smart devices, digital screens showing advertisements, the time and date, and intelligent lighting that adapts automatically to ambient conditions. A distinctive ceiling design that evokes a star-studded sky adds to the cabin's appeal and the passenger experience. Silver Class and the carriage for women and children are designed to balance capacity, comfort and ease of movement. Seating and interior space are arranged for practicality, large windows give wide views of the areas the Metro passes through, and digital screens show the route and stations dynamically. His Highness also viewed the smart systems built into the new trains. These include advanced cameras that detect obstacles on the track, intelligent cameras that count passengers and monitor occupancy, and real-time image and data processing. The systems allow passenger density to be tracked and related information provided, helping improve capacity and operational efficiency. CASCO Train Simulation Laboratory His Highness reviewed the project to establish an advanced research and development centre and innovation laboratory, in collaboration with CASCO SIGNAL LTD. (CASCO), a company specialising in signalling, communications and control systems for metro and railway networks. It forms part of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. Al Tayer briefed His Highness on the train systems simulator, the first laboratory for developing train systems in the Middle East. It provides an environment for testing the integration of signalling, communications and control systems, and for simulating operating conditions before they enter service, strengthening readiness, safety and reliability. Al Tayer outlined the laboratory's technical and operational benefits. It will provide an advanced platform for acceptance testing and technical verification locally in Dubai, support the development and modernisation of Metro systems, cut testing time by 85% and raise the accuracy of the train punctuality indicator to more than 99.7%. It will also provide an integrated reference base of technical and operational data for future Metro projects, reinforcing Dubai's standing as a regional hub for research, development and innovation in the rail sector and modern transport systems. Automated Inspection System His Highness also viewed the Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS), developed by RTA's Rail Agency. This mobile system monitors the condition of rail infrastructure. It relies on Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and artificial intelligence to analyse data, detect defects and provide technical recommendations. The system helps develop inspection and maintenance methods and strengthens the ability to predict asset condition and identify maintenance needs proactively. It targets an 80% reduction in inspection time, a 50% reduction in resources used, and ten times more data collected and analysed. It also aims to improve safety by 50% and raise early fault detection and reliability by 90%, underscoring the importance of modern technology in raising the efficiency of rail maintenance. Al Tayer briefed His Highness on how the system reduces the need for inspection teams to enter the tracks and keeps digital records of measurements and historical asset data. This enhances workforce safety, improves the accuracy of maintenance planning and supports uninterrupted network operations. Blue Line progress His Highness reviewed progress on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which represents a strategic addition to the Metro network and strengthens the integration of Dubai's public transport system. He was briefed on the project's latest developments. Overall completion has reached 29%, with more than 14,000 workers contributing over 33 million working hours. Completion stands at 32% for underground stations, 55% for tunnel excavation, 16% for elevated stations and 17% for bridge works, while construction of bridge piers has reached 62%. These figures reflect progress across the project's construction sites, under an integrated approach that harnesses modern technologies and engineering innovations, improves the efficiency of resource management and delivery, and upholds the highest standards of quality and safety.